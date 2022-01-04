Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Summary
Daimler Warns Mercedes-Benz Owners of Fire Risk, Lacks Parts Needed for Fix, Reuters Reports

01/04/2022 | 01:28pm EST
* Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz has told customers about a technical defect in some of its cars that could spark a fire, but that the parts needed to fix the problem weren't available, Reuters reported, citing a report by Germany's Bild newspaper, which published a copy of a letter it said was sent to Mercedes-Benz owners.

* Daimler confirmed the letter was authentic and said a recall would follow when the components needed were available, Reuters said. "In the meantime the affected vehicle should be driven in a particularly prudent manner and usage reduced to the bare minimum," the letter said, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/daimler-defect/daimler-warns-car-owners-of-fire-risk-it-lacks-parts-to-fix-idUSKBN2JE1EY

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1327ET

Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2021 11 272 M 12 758 M 12 758 M
Net cash 2021 17 600 M 19 921 M 19 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,52x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 73 498 M 82 992 M 83 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 68,70 €
Average target price 91,48 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG1.64%82 992
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%252 605
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.33%88 810
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.81%86 998
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.21%66 919
TATA MOTORS LIMITED3.13%64 633