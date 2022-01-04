Daimler Warns Mercedes-Benz Owners of Fire Risk, Lacks Parts Needed for Fix, Reuters Reports

* Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz has told customers about a technical defect in some of its cars that could spark a fire, but that the parts needed to fix the problem weren't available, Reuters reported, citing a report by Germany's Bild newspaper, which published a copy of a letter it said was sent to Mercedes-Benz owners.

* Daimler confirmed the letter was authentic and said a recall would follow when the components needed were available, Reuters said. "In the meantime the affected vehicle should be driven in a particularly prudent manner and usage reduced to the bare minimum," the letter said, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/daimler-defect/daimler-warns-car-owners-of-fire-risk-it-lacks-parts-to-fix-idUSKBN2JE1EY

