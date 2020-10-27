Log in
Daimler : Waymo Team Up to Develop Self-Driving Trucks

10/27/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

By Olivia Bugault

German car maker Daimler AG and Alphabet Inc.'s subsidiary Waymo have signed a partnership for the development of autonomous trucks, the companies jointly said Tuesday.

Waymo will adapt its specialized automated driver technology to Daimler's Freightliner Cascadia.

"The autonomous Freightliner Cascadia truck, equipped with the Waymo Driver, will be available to customers in the U.S. in the coming years," the companies said.

"Waymo and Daimler Trucks will investigate expansion to other markets and brands in the near future."

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1332ET


