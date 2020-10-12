Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : and Swiss Re launch new company Movinx to transform automotive and mobility insurance business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:05am EDT
  • Movinx is a 50/50 joint venture of Daimler Insurance Services and Swiss Re.
  • Partners aim to transform and innovate automotive and mobility insurance with fully digital business model and focus on flexible and customer-centric products.
  • New company is located in Berlin and set up as insurance intermediary and service provider.

Stuttgart/Zürich. Daimler Insurance Services and Swiss Re have entered into a strategic partnership for automotive and mobility insurance and launched a new company called Movinx. Both shareholders of the 50/50 joint venture will leverage their complementary expertise to establish a new business model. The aim is to develop fully digital automotive and mobility insurance products that both fulfill changing customer needs and offer best-in-class service quality. Movinx has received all necessary competition clearances.

Ingo Telschow, CEO Daimler Insurance Services, said: 'By joining forces with Swiss Re we can lead transformation in an evolving market environment and advance insurance business. We will establish a new business model as well as co-create and co-own an insurance platform. This platform enables easy and efficient insurance purchase and customer-centric services by using real time data. Furthermore, we as Daimler Insurance Services are going deeper into the value chain of insurance business, having more influence on product development and pricing.'

Pravina Ladva, Swiss Re's Digital Transformation Officer, said: 'We believe that partnering with Daimler Insurance Services and establishing Movinx will take us to the next level in innovating mobility insurance. Our joint long-term ambition is to unlock an ecosystem interplay where insurance supports the introduction of new technologies such as advanced driving assistance systems and autonomous cars as well as new business models in the mobility area.'

The automotive industry and the motor insurance sector are undergoing a significant transformation. Rapid developments are taking place on the technological side, such as e-mobility and automated driving or on business model side with the shift from ownership to usage. Insurance needs to evolve to deal with these developments and the challenges they create for pricing and claims handling.

Joint vision: flexible and fully digital automotive and mobility insurance products

With the aim of creating a new business model, Movinx will act as a Managing General Agent (MGA). It enables an embedded mobility and insurance customer journey - making insurance an integrated part of the vehicle purchase. Instead of today's rather short-term oriented partnerships between car manufacturers and various insurers, the focus is on a joint development journey to offer flexible and fully digital products. Movinx enables the introduction of new insurance propositions efficiently across a range of markets, e.g. with the underlying technology platform.

Cooperations with further partners possible

The joint venture will be open for cooperations with other stakeholders such as car manufacturers or, more generally, mobility service providers. Future partners will benefit from our co-owned insurance MGA and be able to offer white-labeled solutions globally. Instead of having to deal with many insurers, the manufacturer has one sparring partner, Movinx, across countries.

Movinx will partner with locally licensed insurers to deliver its solutions to the end-customers and cover insurance risk. Insurers and other stakeholders can connect to the IT platform and profit from centralised operations and automated processes supported by a combination of machine- and deep-learning technologies. By connecting to the MGA's platform, insurers benefit from not having to build tailored and quickly changing insurance programs.

Movinx will be located in Berlin and is set to expand quickly

Sebastiaan Bongers, Head Mobility Ventures at Swiss Re, and Andreas Roth, Head Digital Insurance Model at Daimler Insurance Services, will lead the new company. Offices opened in Berlin in October. The first insurance products and services are planned to launch in France in 2021. In the coming years, further market entries are planned across Europe, in the Americas, and in Asia.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 08:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DAIMLER AG
04:09aDaimler, Swiss Re launch mobility insurance venture
RE
04:05aDAIMLER : and Swiss Re launch new company Movinx to transform automotive and mob..
PU
02:10aDAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:56aDAIMLER AG : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
MD
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/09DAIMLER : The German Car Industry Musters for a New Tech Battle
DJ
10/09DAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
10/08DAIMLER AG : Independant Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/07LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 151 B 179 B 179 B
Net income 2020 784 M 927 M 927 M
Net cash 2020 10 290 M 12 168 M 12 168 M
P/E ratio 2020 68,0x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 51 545 M 60 906 M 60 949 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 293 688
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 49,16 €
Last Close Price 48,18 €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-2.41%60 906
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.68%184 409
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.89%84 693
BMW AG-11.54%49 353
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-12.13%46 024
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.68%42 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group