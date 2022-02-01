Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : embarks on a new era as Mercedes-Benz Group

02/01/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Renaming Mercedes-Benz Group AG marks completion of realignment
  • Full focus on passenger cars and vans in the luxury and premium segment
  • Leading role in electric mobility and vehicle software as a goal

Stuttgart (Germany) - Daimler AG will become Mercedes-Benz Group AG on February 1, 2022. Following the successful stock market debut of Daimler Truck, the Group's renewed focus on the automotive business is being underlined with a new name. The world-famous brand Mercedes-Benz was created in 1926 when the predecessor companies of Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler were merged with the aim of revolutionizing automobile production. The two pioneers had already presented their ground-breaking inventions independently of each other in 1886, heralding the beginning of the automotive age. In the course of the renaming of Daimler AG to Mercedes-Benz Group AG, the company's stock exchange symbol also changes from »DAI« to »MBG«. There will be no further changes for the shareholders. The shares of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG will remain listed on Germany's blue-chip DAX stock index.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG: "The renaming to Mercedes-Benz Group AG underlines our renewed strategic focus. In doing so, we want to make clear where we see the core of our company - building the most desirable cars in the world. The Mercedes star has always been a promise for the future: Changing the present in order to improve it. We want to continue this legacy of our founders by taking the lead in electric mobility and vehicle software."

Parallel to the renaming of Daimler AG, Daimler Mobility AG is also adapting its brand: Under the name Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, the company offers mobility services for passenger cars and vans in the areas of financing, leasing and insurance. In addition, the finance and mobility division enables Mercedes-Benz customers to use their vehicles flexibly via rental and subscription models, fleet management and digital services for charging and payment.

With the renaming of Daimler, the company completes its historic realignment that began last year and has been approved by the shareholders with an overwhelming majority. On December 10, 2021, Daimler Truck Holding AG was launched as an independent company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The new Mercedes-Benz Group is thus fully concentrating on its passenger car brands Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as vans. As a focused manufacturer with the most valuable luxury automotive brand in the world, the Group will be able to fully develop its economic potential in the future and better exploit its competitive strengths. Following the realignment of the original Daimler Group, Mercedes-Benz Group still holds a minority stake of 35% in Daimler Truck Holding AG, of this, around 5% are held in its pension assets.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIMLER AG
04:02aINTERCONTINENTAL GT CHALLENGE SEASON : Mercedes-AMG Motorsport with two cars in Kyalami 9-..
PU
04:01aMercedes-Benz JV With Geely Mulls up to $1 Billion Minority Stake Sale
MT
03:12aDAIMLER : The Mercedes-Benz Museum looks confidently to 2022 and takes stock
PU
02:37aFormer BMW-Daimler JV's Austrian Users to Migrate to EasyPark
MT
01:18aChina's Great Wall says will invest $1.8 billion in Brazil over next decade
RE
01/31Daimler Truck Unit Enters JV Deal To Boost Public Charging Infrastructure Development I..
MT
01/31DAIMLER : Sales launch for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE
PU
01/31NextEra Energy Shares Rise on JV to Form Nationwide Electric, Hydrogen Vehicle Charging..
MT
01/31NextEra Energy Agrees Joint Venture to Develop, Operate Charging Network for Electric, ..
MT
01/29DAIMLER : Two cars in the points for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in second race at Diri..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 133 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 12 734 M 14 336 M 14 336 M
Net cash 2021 17 729 M 19 959 M 19 959 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,99x
Yield 2021 6,37%
Capitalization 74 814 M 83 797 M 84 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float -
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 69,93 €
Average target price 91,44 €
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG3.46%83 797
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.65%269 337
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.29%126 359
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-5.92%81 124
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-10.06%76 557
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG5.04%67 591