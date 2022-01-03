Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Daimler AG
  News
  Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/03 12:21:12 pm
68.84 EUR   +1.85%
12:11pDaimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022
RE
12:08pMercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype
RE
12:00pDaimler cto says chips to remain scarce in 2022, especially first half
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022

01/03/2022 | 12:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said the luxury carmaker expects chip supply to remain scarce throughout 2022, particularly in the first half of the year.

"Chip scarcity will also accompany us in 2022, particularly in the first half," Schaefer said to a journalists roundtable.

"We do not expect significant production capacity increases in the first half of the year ... these will barely come in the full year," he said.

Daimler, soon to be renamed Mercedes-Benz, produced 23.9% fewer cars in October 2021 than the previous year and 21.8% less in November, mirroring a production drop as carmakers worldwide struggle to get their hands on enough chips to meet demand.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 11 272 M 12 732 M 12 732 M
Net cash 2021 17 600 M 19 881 M 19 881 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 72 310 M 82 236 M 81 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 67,59 €
Average target price 91,48 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG0.00%82 236
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%253 024
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.00%85 123
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.00%83 002
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%65 392
TATA MOTORS LIMITED0.00%62 597