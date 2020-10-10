Log in
DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
10/09 11:35:15 am
48.18 EUR   -1.31%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler labour chief urges lawmakers to promote car charging

10/10/2020 | 04:46am EDT
The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European lawmakers should promote electric car charging infrastructure as aggressively as they seek to lower carbon dioxide emissions, Michael Brecht, works council chief at German carmaker Daimler, told Reuters.

Carmakers have warned that European Commission proposals to cut average new car emissions in 2030 by 50% below 2021 levels threaten manufacturing jobs, which are heavily dependent on assembling combustion engine cars.

Overall demand for cars could suffer if ownership of electric vehicles was not made more attractive with more readily available charging networks, Brecht said.

"The political establishment should not decide on a green deal to tighten carbon dioxide emission limits unconditionally," Brecht told Reuters. "There has to be a master plan for ramping up charging infrastructure. There are lots of small initiatives but there is nobody bringing it all together."

Earlier this week, the European Parliament voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030.

"Fundamentally its a good strategy, but ramping up electric mobility is problematic. We will not end up with the same number of employees," Brecht warned.

Brecht said the carmaker has reviewed its strategy to free up resources to retool its factories and retrain workers to build low emission cars.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Financials
Sales 2020 151 B 179 B 179 B
Net income 2020 784 M 927 M 927 M
Net cash 2020 10 590 M 12 524 M 12 524 M
P/E ratio 2020 68,0x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 51 545 M 60 906 M 60 957 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 293 688
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 48,82 €
Last Close Price 48,18 €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-2.41%60 906
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.68%185 517
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.89%84 407
BMW AG-11.54%49 835
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-12.13%46 096
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.68%42 379
