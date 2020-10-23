Log in
DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/23 03:04:13 am
48.81 EUR   +1.89%
02:46aDAIMLER : Lifts 2020 EBIT Outlook After 3Q Profit Rise -- Update
DJ
01:53aDAIMLER : 3Q Profit Rose; Revenue Fell
DJ
01:05aDAIMLER : Q3 2020 Fact Sheet
PU
Daimler lifts 2020 profit outlook as Mercedes-Benz margins rebound

10/23/2020 | 02:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stuttgart

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automaker Daimler raised its 2020 profit outlook on Friday as a 24% jump in demand for luxury cars in China in the third quarter, a new record, helped turn around margins at its Mercedes-Benz cars division.

Benefiting from improved pricing and a fall in fixed costs, adjusted return on sales at the company's Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division rose to 9.4% in the quarter, up from 7% a year earlier and above the minus 1.5% margin in the second quarter.

The car and truck maker said it now expected full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to reach prior-year levels, compared with the previous expectation of a drop in earnings.

"We appreciate the fact the Mercedes can deliver very high margins whilst selling an increasing number of electrified vehicles (EVs). This should calm down some of the fears concerning alleged material profitability erosion from EVs," Arndt Ellinghorst, analyst at Bernstein Research said on Friday.

The company's adjusted EBIT rose to 3.479 billion euros ($4.11 billion) in the quarter, up from 3.14 billion euros in the year-earlier period.

However, quarterly deliveries of Mercedes Benz Cars and Vans were down 4% as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on demand, prompting Daimler to reiterate that it expects group unit sales and revenue in 2020 to be significantly lower than the previous year.

Daimler said its outlook is based on the premise that conditions will continue to normalise and that no further setbacks occur as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8474 euros)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Aditya Soni)


Financials
Sales 2020 151 B 178 B 178 B
Net income 2020 1 300 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net cash 2020 11 944 M 14 093 M 14 093 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 51 251 M 60 630 M 60 468 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 293 688
Free-Float 79,4%
