Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday

06/04/2021 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A difficult day in Baku for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

  • The first session of the day saw Lewis finish in P7 and Valtteri in P10.
  • The team's struggles continued into the afternoon with Lewis in P11 and Valtteri finishing P16 in FP2, reflecting the single lap performance of the car.
  • Both drivers looked more competitive on long runs towards the end of the afternoon session.
  • Imagery of the day is available on our media site. All imagery is rights-free for editorial use.
  • To download all available imagery from today with just one click, please use the following link (please note that imagery will download in a zip folder): Image selection

Driver

Chassis No.

FP1

FP2

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W12
E Performance/03

20 Laps

1:43.893

P7

Soft,

Soft

24 Laps

1:43.156

P11

Medium,

Soft

Medium

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W12
E Performance/04

20 Laps

1:44.891

P10

Soft,

Soft

23 Laps

1:44.184

P16

Medium,

Soft,

Medium,

Soft

Lewis Hamilton

We had a clean run and worked through everything we needed to in both sessions - it just wasn't very fast! The car felt better in P1 but in the second session, there just wasn't more time in it - I was pushing hard but we were struggling for grip. We're definitely a chunk of time down and I think everyone will be scratching their heads tonight, looking into the data to figure out what the issue is. The long runs were slightly better but there's lots of work to do.

Valtteri Bottas

It was very tricky for us today, we are clearly lacking pace and it feels like we're missing overall grip and sliding around. Monaco wasn't easy but at least we were more or less there for qualifying. It's been more of a challenging day than we anticipated and we need to figure out why. We were slightly better on the long runs but we're still lacking pace. So overall not an easy day with lots of work to do - I think it's going to be a long night.

Andrew Shovlin

Today was our worst Friday by some margin. Our biggest issue seemed to be the single lap; we're a long way from our normal positions so clearly we need to find something very significant there. The long run picture was not as bad - a fair bit behind Red Bull but still in the mix. So, lots to work on overnight; we're planning a comprehensive programme of analysis and simulator work to try and understand some of these issues but we clearly have an awful lot to find.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
11:33aDAIMLER  : 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
PU
09:17aMERCEDESCUP 2021 : The EQS hovering over Stuttgart
PU
06/03DAIMLER  : Mercedes-AMG Motorsport starting well prepared into season highlight ..
PU
06/03EXCLUSIVE : Tesla supplier CATL plans a major battery plant in Shanghai - source..
RE
06/03Tesla supplier CATL plans a major battery plant in Shanghai -sources
RE
06/02DAIMLER  : Esports Team Partners With SteelSeries
MT
06/02DAIMLER  : Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team and SteelSeries Join Forces
PU
06/02DAIMLER  : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the objec..
PU
06/02DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
06/02DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 11 050 M 13 428 M 13 428 M
Net cash 2021 19 589 M 23 804 M 23 804 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 85 534 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 91,66 €
Last Close Price 79,95 €
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG38.35%103 715
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.04%248 309
VOLKSWAGEN AG58.08%171 026
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY52.40%92 060
BMW AG29.96%74 117
FORD MOTOR COMPANY81.91%63 826