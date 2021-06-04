Daimler : 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday

A difficult day in Baku for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

The first session of the day saw Lewis finish in P7 and Valtteri in P10.

The team's struggles continued into the afternoon with Lewis in P11 and Valtteri finishing P16 in FP2, reflecting the single lap performance of the car.

Both drivers looked more competitive on long runs towards the end of the afternoon session.

Driver Chassis No. FP1 FP2 Lewis Hamilton F1 W12

E Performance/03 20 Laps 1:43.893 P7 Soft, Soft 24 Laps 1:43.156 P11 Medium, Soft Medium Valtteri Bottas F1 W12

E Performance/04 20 Laps 1:44.891 P10 Soft, Soft 23 Laps 1:44.184 P16 Medium, Soft, Medium, Soft

Lewis Hamilton

We had a clean run and worked through everything we needed to in both sessions - it just wasn't very fast! The car felt better in P1 but in the second session, there just wasn't more time in it - I was pushing hard but we were struggling for grip. We're definitely a chunk of time down and I think everyone will be scratching their heads tonight, looking into the data to figure out what the issue is. The long runs were slightly better but there's lots of work to do.

Valtteri Bottas

It was very tricky for us today, we are clearly lacking pace and it feels like we're missing overall grip and sliding around. Monaco wasn't easy but at least we were more or less there for qualifying. It's been more of a challenging day than we anticipated and we need to figure out why. We were slightly better on the long runs but we're still lacking pace. So overall not an easy day with lots of work to do - I think it's going to be a long night.

Andrew Shovlin

Today was our worst Friday by some margin. Our biggest issue seemed to be the single lap; we're a long way from our normal positions so clearly we need to find something very significant there. The long run picture was not as bad - a fair bit behind Red Bull but still in the mix. So, lots to work on overnight; we're planning a comprehensive programme of analysis and simulator work to try and understand some of these issues but we clearly have an awful lot to find.