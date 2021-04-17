Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Saturday

04/17/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lewis takes pole position for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in Imola

  • Lewis scored his 99th pole position in Formula One with a time of 1:14.411
  • Valtteri qualified in eighth position after a difficult Q3
  • Today marked the 50th consecutive double Q3 appearance for the Mercedes F1 Team
  • Both drivers will start the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on the Medium compound tyre
  • Rights-free imagery of the day is available on our media site
  • To download all available imagery in one click, please use the following link (please note that imagery will download in a zip folder): Image selection

Driver

Chassis No.

FP3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W12
E Performance/06

P3

10 Laps

P2

7 Laps

P4

6 Laps

P1

1:14.823

Soft,

Soft

1:14.817

Medium,

Soft

1:14.411

Soft,

Soft

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W12
E Performance/05

P8

9 Laps

P1

7 Laps

P6

6 Laps

P8

1:14.672

Soft,

Soft

1:14.905

Medium,

Medium

1:14.898

Soft,

Soft


Lewis Hamilton

Today has been great, obviously. I definitely didn't expect us to be ahead of the two Red Bulls. I think they've been so quick this weekend. There were times when they were six tenths ahead. We didn't really know where they would be, but the car was already feeling a lot better from the beginning of this weekend, so you know, mad respect to the Team for the hard work to really narrow down the window.

This track is all medium and high speed corners, so I think that's why we've closed the gap. Temperatures are much lower which has brought us closer to the Red Bulls. But they are so strong - it's going to take absolutely perfect laps to stay ahead of them if we are going to have a chance of the win tomorrow.

Valtteri Bottas

Today was a little bit confusing and I don't understand the Q3 performance yet. On the first run of Q3 I had oversteer and then the second run, the rear end was not so good. Not what I was aiming for today, especially with the feeling I had at the start of qualifying.

Q3 first run, I went into turn two and had a really sudden snap from the rear end and I lost a lot of time. The same in run two, I couldn't trust the rear end. That isn't something I felt in Q1 or Q2 so it's difficult to understand - we will have to investigate. Overtaking here is difficult with a narrow track but I will fight to give it everything tomorrow.

Toto Wolff

The pole was a surprise because at the moment we do not have the quickest car. It was so close and Max, without the mistake, would have been on pole. But the loss compared to last year is just enormous - we were six tenths ahead and now we are two tenths behind. So, we need to scratch our heads and just try to find the performance. It's a quicker car than in Bahrain, I think we have got the car in a better balance window, that's the main reason for the improvement. We had some drivability concerns in Bahrain and we are sorting that out - slowly we are getting there.

It's a big advantage for them because not only two Red Bulls behind but Perez is starting on softs so they can do two different strategies. Valtteri has to make his way through the soft runners, which he will and can, but I think we are a little bit on the backfoot.

Andrew Shovlin

Congratulations to Lewis on his 99th pole position. He certainly had to work hard for this one but drove really well through the session. It's not been an easy day by any measure. We were struggling to get enough temperature for a single lap and if you start with the tyres on the cold side, the grip just isn't there and you spend most of the lap sliding around. We've got a bit of analysis to do to understand Valtteri's issue. He was looking very strong in Q1 but set his best time on the third lap and couldn't repeat that time for the rest of the session. We're expecting another close fight tomorrow, we've at least got both cars on the medium tyre which should give us flexibility around stop laps and hopefully we've got a car that's fast enough to fight for the win.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 17 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2021 15:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
11:45aDAIMLER  : 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
04/16Industrials Climb Amid Economic Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04/16World stocks at new peaks on strong China, U.S. data
RE
04/16World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, U.S. data
RE
04/16EUROPE : European stocks notch new highs as Daimler earnings lift carmakers
RE
04/16DAIMLER  : Trucks North America Appoints Marcela Barreiro President & CEO of Dai..
AQ
04/16MERCEDES-BENZ CARS : Preliminary Q1 2021 Results significantly above market expe..
AQ
04/16DAIMLER  : Trucks North America Announces Senior Operations Leadership Changes
AQ
04/16DAIMLER : Preliminary Q1 2021 Results significantly above market expectations
AQ
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 170 B 203 B 203 B
Net income 2021 8 804 M 10 549 M 10 549 M
Net cash 2021 16 129 M 19 326 M 19 326 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,09x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 82 795 M 99 179 M 99 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 84,03 €
Last Close Price 77,39 €
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG33.92%99 179
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%219 147
VOLKSWAGEN AG60.77%165 021
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.99%84 596
BMW AG22.36%68 522
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.59%52 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ