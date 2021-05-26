Daimler : 5000 buses equipped with active filters and protective driver doors

Stuttgart. In the covid pandemic, Daimler Buses is investing in the highest level of safety thanks to active filters which operate in conjunction with the established air conditioning systems. Over 5000 buses of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands now have the multi-layer, progressively constructed high-performance filters on board. They include an anti-viral functional layer that filters out up to 99 percent of the aerosols in the interior. A clearly visible sticker in the boarding area identifies vehicles with this equipment in which the air can be completely renewed in one to four minutes.

In order to protect bus drivers from infectious diseases, the corporation has now retrofitted 5000 urban buses, long distance scheduled buses and touring coaches of both brands with driver-protection doors of its own design. The fully glazed partition walls made of safety glass or polycarbonate are available for new vehicles and as retrofit solutions.

