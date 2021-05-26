Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Daimler : 5000 buses equipped with active filters and protective driver doors

05/26/2021 | 05:05am EDT
Stuttgart. In the covid pandemic, Daimler Buses is investing in the highest level of safety thanks to active filters which operate in conjunction with the established air conditioning systems. Over 5000 buses of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands now have the multi-layer, progressively constructed high-performance filters on board. They include an anti-viral functional layer that filters out up to 99 percent of the aerosols in the interior. A clearly visible sticker in the boarding area identifies vehicles with this equipment in which the air can be completely renewed in one to four minutes.
In order to protect bus drivers from infectious diseases, the corporation has now retrofitted 5000 urban buses, long distance scheduled buses and touring coaches of both brands with driver-protection doors of its own design. The fully glazed partition walls made of safety glass or polycarbonate are available for new vehicles and as retrofit solutions.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 210 B 210 B
Net income 2021 11 128 M 13 628 M 13 628 M
Net cash 2021 19 793 M 24 239 M 24 239 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 81 992 M 100 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 91,79 €
Last Close Price 76,64 €
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG32.62%100 333
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION11.56%227 749
VOLKSWAGEN AG44.08%155 292
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.31%82 340
BMW AG18.75%68 245
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.73%52 761