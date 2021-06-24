Daimler : BharatBenz Buses Equipped with COVID-prevention Features for Public Safety

Entire BharatBenz bus fleet equipped with safety features that help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Key solutions include ensuring minimal surface contact and the integration of a UV filter that kills up to 99.6% of airborne viruses

Drivers provided with a 'BSafe' safety kit to help secure their health and safety against infection

Karl-Alexander Seidel, CEO and Head of Daimler Bus India, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles: 'In response to the need of the hour, our BharatBenz Bus fleet offers innovative solutions to mitigate virus transmission. These vehicles address people's apprehensions towards public transport by offering reassuring features in line with COVID safety and hygiene protocols. By equipping our products with 'BSafe' features such as hands-free doors, sanitizer and temperature sensors, we aim to revive the demand for passenger buses in India.'

Chennai - Addressing COVID safety concerns of the public during travel, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has introduced 'BSafe' features for its BharatBenz bus fleet to help ensure safe public transport. The buses will come equipped with a range of features that help prevent the spread of infection, including hands-free doors, sanitizers and temperature sensors.

To ensure minimal surface contact, the new bus comes equipped with a pneumatic door and hands-free sanitizer, as well as a hands-free temperature sensor and foot-operated trash can. In case of a passenger boarding with temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, an alert will be sent to the driver and a buzzer will sound. The bus entrance has also been furnished with disinfectant mats to clean viruses and dirt off the feet of the onboarding passengers.

The new BharatBenz bus comes with two seat cover options: one is an infection-proof cover that retains its anti-virus and anti-bacterial protection for up to 20 washes. The second is an easy-to-use disposable cover for passengers who want to avoid sitting on seats previously occupied and prefer a one-time use seat cover. Furthermore, the bus comes with a UV-Filter and Air circulation kit. The UV lamp kills up to 99.6% of airborne viruses while the air circulation system secures ventilation of fresh air from outside. This feature provides extra protection against any virus which may have entered the bus despite safety precautions.

To help ensure the safety of the driver, a glass partition has been integrated between the driver's cabin and the passenger cabin. The driver is also provided with a COVID safety kit which consists of N95 masks, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizers, and anti-bacterial wipes for regular cleanliness of the cabin.

From trash cans for designated waste disposal to informative posters with safety dos and don'ts, the BSafe safety features in the new BharatBenz bus provide holistic solutions catering to the new normal of travelling today.

About Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, and operating under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in India with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells trucks from 9 to 55 tons, as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis. DICV's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spreads over 400 acres (160 hectares) including a highly modern test track and is home to the company's headquarters, R&D, and training operations. With one global quality standard, it also produces for Daimler Trucks' brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 60 markets in the Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. DICV represents an overall investment of more than INR 9,560 crores.