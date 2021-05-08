Daimler : Disappointment in Monaco for Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team missed out as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship premiered at Monaco's Grand Prix Circuit: Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne both retired from the race

Stoffel and Nyck were in Group 1 for qualifying and qualified in 15th and 23 rd position respectively

position respectively Nyck started the race from the back of the grid and had to serve a ten-second stop and go penalty during the E-Prix, because of a change of both the power box and gearbox on his car before the race

Nyck retired with a technical problem just before the end of the race

Stoffel fought hard for position in a tightly bunched midfield until he was forced to retire on Lap 22 following contact with another driver.

Stoffel posted the fastest lap of the race with a 1:34.428 minutes on Lap 13 but did not score the bonus point, as a result of his DNF

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team (105 points) are occupying first place in the team championship after the seventh race of the season, just two points ahead of Jaguar Racing (102 points)

Rounds eight and nine of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season are next up in Puebla, Mexico, June 19/20

Driver FP1 FP2 Qualifying Super Pole Race Standings #17 N. de Vries P6 1:32.657 18 Laps P8 1:31.626 14 Laps P23 (Q1: P6) 1:33.070 2 Laps - DNF Grid: P24 FL: 1:36.102 P2 57 Points #5 S. Vandoorne P11 1:33.012 18 Laps P15 1:32.163 14 Laps P15 (Q1: P4) 1:32.277 2 Laps - DNF Grid: P15 FL: 1:34.428 P6 48 Points

Ian James, Team Principal:

'Let's start of by saying it's been great to see Formula E return to the streets of Monaco. Racing in a place like this is always special, and one of the many reasons that makes this series so unique. This Monaco E-Prix delivered some amazing racing to the fans.

That was a painful experience for us. With only half of the races left to go in this season, we simply can't afford to lose more ground. We now analyse all the detail and address any aspect that may have led to these issues.

As to why we had a bad day? There are always several explanations for results like this, especially when you have multiple sessions in which you don't reach your potential. But in the end, none of them are good enough if you can't turn them into action - then they become excuses.

So, let's not hope - but rather make sure - this was our last race day with this amount of setbacks. As I said before, we don't aspire to show these kind of performances, and want to get back to the level we performed at earlier this season. A level we know we can achieve with this amazing group of people.'

Nyck de Vries:

'Something unfortunate happened in qualifying when I touched the scenario switch and had only 50 per cent of the maximum power allowed for half a lap. Having qualified at the back of the field due to the issue, we decided to replace some parts on the car and accept the penalty for doing so, as we expected to have a tough race anyhow in view of our grid position. I was handed a ten-second penalty following the changes we made. In the race, we were hoping for an early safety car period so that we could make a difference with the energy delta we managed to create, but the safety car came out a little too late for us. We did what we could, but unfortunately, more was not possible today. We must now keep on working and hit back hard in Mexico.'

Stoffel Vandoorne:

'Tough day in Monaco and no points, unfortunately. Qualifying was tricky, as we went out on track in Group 1, which is never ideal, and our car wasn't really all that competitive in qualifying trim either. I started out from P15 on the grid and was unlucky on the very first lap in Turn 6 where some cars had collided, blocking the track. I was forced to wait behind them and dropped back to the rear of the field as a result. My pace was good after that, and I was able to catch up with the field. We did well too with energy management right up until the safety car came out. I don't really know what happened after that on the approach to Turn 10. My rear wheels locked up. I lost control and couldn't avoid Wehrlein just in front of me. We had to retire the car subsequently and my race was over.'