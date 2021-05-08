Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 05/07 11:36:15 am
73.41 EUR   +0.92%
02:35pDAIMLER  : Disappointment in Monaco for Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
PU
01:34pDAIMLER  : 2021 Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
05/07DAIMLER  : 2021 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : Disappointment in Monaco for Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

05/08/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team missed out as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship premiered at Monaco's Grand Prix Circuit: Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne both retired from the race

  • Stoffel and Nyck were in Group 1 for qualifying and qualified in 15th and 23rd position respectively
  • Nyck started the race from the back of the grid and had to serve a ten-second stop and go penalty during the E-Prix, because of a change of both the power box and gearbox on his car before the race
  • Nyck retired with a technical problem just before the end of the race
  • Stoffel fought hard for position in a tightly bunched midfield until he was forced to retire on Lap 22 following contact with another driver.
  • Stoffel posted the fastest lap of the race with a 1:34.428 minutes on Lap 13 but did not score the bonus point, as a result of his DNF
  • The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team (105 points) are occupying first place in the team championship after the seventh race of the season, just two points ahead of Jaguar Racing (102 points)
  • Rounds eight and nine of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season are next up in Puebla, Mexico, June 19/20

Driver

FP1

FP2

Qualifying

Super Pole

Race

Standings

#17

N. de Vries

P6

1:32.657

18 Laps

P8

1:31.626

14 Laps

P23 (Q1: P6)

1:33.070

2 Laps

-

DNF

Grid: P24

FL: 1:36.102

P2

57 Points

#5

S. Vandoorne

P11

1:33.012

18 Laps

P15

1:32.163

14 Laps

P15 (Q1: P4)

1:32.277

2 Laps

-

DNF

Grid: P15

FL: 1:34.428

P6

48 Points

Ian James, Team Principal:

'Let's start of by saying it's been great to see Formula E return to the streets of Monaco. Racing in a place like this is always special, and one of the many reasons that makes this series so unique. This Monaco E-Prix delivered some amazing racing to the fans.

That was a painful experience for us. With only half of the races left to go in this season, we simply can't afford to lose more ground. We now analyse all the detail and address any aspect that may have led to these issues.

As to why we had a bad day? There are always several explanations for results like this, especially when you have multiple sessions in which you don't reach your potential. But in the end, none of them are good enough if you can't turn them into action - then they become excuses.

So, let's not hope - but rather make sure - this was our last race day with this amount of setbacks. As I said before, we don't aspire to show these kind of performances, and want to get back to the level we performed at earlier this season. A level we know we can achieve with this amazing group of people.'

Nyck de Vries:

'Something unfortunate happened in qualifying when I touched the scenario switch and had only 50 per cent of the maximum power allowed for half a lap. Having qualified at the back of the field due to the issue, we decided to replace some parts on the car and accept the penalty for doing so, as we expected to have a tough race anyhow in view of our grid position. I was handed a ten-second penalty following the changes we made. In the race, we were hoping for an early safety car period so that we could make a difference with the energy delta we managed to create, but the safety car came out a little too late for us. We did what we could, but unfortunately, more was not possible today. We must now keep on working and hit back hard in Mexico.'

Stoffel Vandoorne:

'Tough day in Monaco and no points, unfortunately. Qualifying was tricky, as we went out on track in Group 1, which is never ideal, and our car wasn't really all that competitive in qualifying trim either. I started out from P15 on the grid and was unlucky on the very first lap in Turn 6 where some cars had collided, blocking the track. I was forced to wait behind them and dropped back to the rear of the field as a result. My pace was good after that, and I was able to catch up with the field. We did well too with energy management right up until the safety car came out. I don't really know what happened after that on the approach to Turn 10. My rear wheels locked up. I lost control and couldn't avoid Wehrlein just in front of me. We had to retire the car subsequently and my race was over.'

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 18:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
02:35pDAIMLER  : Disappointment in Monaco for Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
PU
01:34pDAIMLER  : 2021 Spanish Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
05/07DAIMLER  : 2021 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
PU
05/07TODAY ON WALL STREET : Lower-than-expected job growth doesn’t faze investors  
05/07BMW confirms its 2021 targets despite worsening chip shortages
RE
05/07THE RADIATOR EMBLEM : Mercedes-Benz Museum Inside No. 30/2021
PU
05/07TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financi..
05/06DAIMLER  : Laureus World Sports Awards 2021
PU
05/06DAIMLER AG  : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/06Thomas Built Buses Delivers 50th Proterra Powered Electric School Bus
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 10 826 M 13 166 M 13 166 M
Net cash 2021 20 482 M 24 910 M 24 910 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 78 537 M 95 451 M 95 516 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 89,64 €
Last Close Price 73,41 €
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG27.03%95 451
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.11%215 442
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.27%146 566
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.67%85 575
BMW AG15.80%66 050
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.16.77%53 448