    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/26 08:17:34 am
73.665 EUR   -0.05%
08:09aDAIMLER AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
08:07aDAIMLER  : Fixed Income Presentation Q1 2021
PU
08:04aDAIMLER AG  : Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
Daimler : Fixed Income Presentation Q1 2021

04/26/2021 | 08:07am EDT
Fixed Income Presentation Q1 2021

Daimler AG

Daimler: Key messages

  • Q1 margin at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans demonstrates strength of portfolio and ability to lower break-even point
  • Excellent Net Industrial Liquidity & effective Working Capital management
  • Project Focus: spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck in preparation
  • World premieres of EQS, EQA and EQB underline ambition to lead in electric drive and car software with high-tech luxury EVs

Daimler AG

Fixed Income Presentation | Q1 2021

2

Daimler: Key figures

Sales

Revenue

EBIT

EBIT adj.

Free Cash

Net Industrial

Flow (IB)

Liquidity

in thousand units

in billion euros

in billion euros

in billion euros

in billion euros

in billion euros

729

644

+13%

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

41.0

37.2

+10%

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

5.7

+832%

0.6

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

20.1

1.8

5.0

+591%

+4.1

9.3

117%

0.7

-2.3

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

3/31/2020 3/31/2021

For more details on financials please see Daimler Capital Market Presentation Q1 2021

Daimler AG

Fixed Income Presentation | Q1 2021

3

Daimler Q1 2021 reconciliation from CFBIT to Free Cash Flow: on our way towards a cash flow oriented culture

in million euros

+621

-355

+1,022

2,832

-100

-126

-198

1,968

1,810

• Legal proceedings

+1,063

• Restructuring measures +550

• M&A transactions

-591

CFBIT

CFBIT

Income

Interest

Effects from

Other

Free cash flow

Adjustments

Free cash flow

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

taxes

paid

Pensions

reconciling

(industrial business)

(industrial business)

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

paid*

items

adjusted

* includes internal tax prepayments from Daimler Mobility to the industrial business

Daimler AG

Fixed Income Presentation | Q1 2021

4

Daimler Net Industrial Liquidity: healthy Net Cash position leaves us with significant financial flexibility

in billion euros

+1.8

-1.9

+0.4

20.1

17.9

+0.8

+0.6

+0.5

Free cash flow industrial business

Q1 2021: € 1,810 million

Net industrial

Earnings and

Working

Depreciation and

Additions to

Investments in

Other

Net industrial

liquidity

other cash

capital impact

amortization/

property, plant,

and disposals of

(mainly

liquidity

12/31/2020

flow impact

impairments

equipment and

shareholdings

FX effects)

3/31/2021

intangible assets

Daimler AG

Fixed Income Presentation | Q1 2021

5

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 12:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
