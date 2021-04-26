Daimler : Fixed Income Presentation Q1 2021

World premieres of EQS, EQA and EQB underline ambition to lead in electric drive and car software with

For more details on financials please see Daimler Capital Market Presentation Q1 2021

Daimler Q1 2021 reconciliation from CFBIT to Free Cash Flow: on our way towards a cash flow oriented culture

in million euros +621 -355 +1,022 2,832 -100 -126 -198 1,968 1,810 • Legal proceedings +1,063 • Restructuring measures +550 • M&A transactions -591

CFBIT CFBIT Income Interest Effects from Other Free cash flow Adjustments Free cash flow Mercedes-Benz Daimler taxes paid Pensions reconciling (industrial business) (industrial business) Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses paid* items adjusted

* includes internal tax prepayments from Daimler Mobility to the industrial business