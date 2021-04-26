Daimler : Fixed Income Presentation Q1 2021

Fixed Income Presentation Q1 2021
Daimler: Key messages
Q1 margin at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans demonstrates strength of portfolio and ability to lower break-even point
Excellent Net Industrial Liquidity & effective Working Capital management
Project Focus: spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck in preparation
World premieres of EQS, EQA and EQB underline ambition to lead in electric drive and car software with high-tech luxury EVs
Daimler: Key figures
729
3/31/2020 3/31/2021
Daimler Q1 2021 reconciliation from CFBIT to Free Cash Flow: on our way towards a cash flow oriented culture
|
Daimler AG
|
Fixed Income Presentation | Q1 2021
|
4
Daimler Net Industrial Liquidity: healthy Net Cash position leaves us with significant financial flexibility
in billion euros
Daimler AG
|
Fixed Income Presentation | Q1 2021
|
5
