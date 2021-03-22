Log in
DAIMLER AG

Daimler : Hola FUSO eCanter! Daimler Trucks' battery-electric urban delivery truck debuts in Spain

03/22/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Valencia / Stuttgart / Tokyo - Aquaservice, a leading distributor of natural mineral water and beverage dispensers in Spain, has become the first company in the southern European country to incorporate Daimler Trucks' reliable all-electric light-duty truck in its urban distribution fleet. With a first delivery in Spain, the FUSO eCanter is now running in 12 European markets.

The FUSO eCanter is the answer to customer needs for sustainable, ecological mobility solutions for their urban delivery fleets. In a first phase, the new Aquaservice FUSO eCanter will operate in Valencia, as plans are in place to incorporate more all-electric trucks into its fleet between 2022 and 2025. Aquaservice already is a loyal FUSO customer with 110 FUSO vehicles in operations across Spain. The addition of the FUSO eCanter represents a next step towards in the company's sustainable mobility strategy by further reducing its carbon footprint. Ultimately, the goal of Aquaservice is to be completely carbon neutral by 2030.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
