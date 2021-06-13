Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : Marin Cilic wins MercedesCup 2021 and takes home the new EQS

06/13/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tennis pro Marin Cilic won the MercedesCup in Stuttgart. The 32-year-old Croatian prevailed in the two-set final (7:6, 6:3) against Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada. Additionally to the prize money of 53,280 euros, he also takes home the new EQS from Mercedes-EQ.

The first all-electric luxury limousine from Mercedes-EQ could be admired on two podiums within the centre court during the tournament, thus attracting the attention of fans and players. The tennis pros competed in exciting matches - but ultimately, only one player could be happy about driving home in the EQS: Marin Cilic.

'I congratulate Marin Cilic on winning this thrilling final! He put in an impressive performance throughout the tournament and deserves to win the MercedesCup 2021 and the EQS. It is precisely this aspiratio Marin Cilic n to top performance that forms a solid bond between Mercedes-Benz and top athletes like Cilic,' says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Marketing & Sales.

This was the 42nd time that Mercedes-Benz was the title sponsor of the MercedesCup. After a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators on site and on TV once again enjoyed top-class tennis. The tournament was held on grass for the sixth time and was therefore important for the tennis professionals in their preparation for the upcoming season played on green courts.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 15:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
11:23aDAIMLER  : Marin Cilic wins MercedesCup 2021 and takes home the new EQS
PU
06/11CNH Industrial names Gerrit Marx future CEO of planned business spin-off
RE
06/11DAIMLER AG  : Buy rating from RBC
MD
06/10Time for Norway to tax luxury electric cars, IMF economists say
RE
06/10NEW STARS IN HAMBURG : double handover of Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G buses to Hambu..
PU
06/10DAIMLER  : BASF, Fairphone and Volkswagen Group start partnership for sustainabl..
PU
06/10THE SPIRIT OF THE MERCEDES-BENZ SL : Accessories from the Mercedes-Benz Classic ..
PU
06/09IGNITION KEY : Mercedes-Benz Museum Inside No. 31/2021
PU
06/09TALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Maximilian Götz: “A podium in the standout race o..
PU
06/09Volkswagen Signs Sustainable Lithium Mining Partnership In Chile
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2021 11 016 M 13 338 M 13 338 M
Net cash 2021 19 584 M 23 712 M 23 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 85 298 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 91,96 €
Last Close Price 79,73 €
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG37.97%103 179
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.93%251 156
VOLKSWAGEN AG53.06%164 563
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY47.67%89 202
BMW AG31.16%74 613
FORD MOTOR COMPANY73.83%60 992