  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Daimler : Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé model year 2021 available to order now

07/01/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
The comprehensively updated sports car will be arriving at the European dealerships in August

Affalterbach. For model year 2021, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is offered with an even wider range of equipment options and also more opportunities for individualisation. Customers have, for instance, a more extensive choice of wheels, upholstery options, trim and exterior colours. There will furthermore be an exclusive Edition, available in conjunction with any of the engine variants. The reconfigured suspension guarantees in addition an even broader spread between sportiness and comfort. The six-cylinder variants of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé model year 2021, which will be arriving at the European dealerships in August, can be ordered now, with prices starting at €96,877.90.

With its symbiosis of exciting driving dynamics, superb comfort and outstanding everyday usability, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé has already attracted a wide and loyal fan base. The success of its overall concept is due to the many individualisation options on offer. With this latest facelift, customers now have an even wider range of equipment details to choose from, with which they can tailor their Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé even more specifically to their personal requirements.

The choice of exterior colours has been extended by the addition of the new shades spectral blue metallic and the matt finish spectral blue magno, so that it now includes three matt paint finishes, five metallic shades and two solid paint colours. Those looking for a more expressive, sporty look may select the new optional AMG Night Package II, which incorporates numerous exterior highlights in dark chrome and black. Also new is the combination of Night Package and Carbon Fibre Package, as is the possibility of modifying the front view of the six-cylinder versions to match the look of the eight-cylinder models. The range of AMG wheels has also been expanded to include, among others, new 20-inch 10-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels as well as intricately designed, sporty 21-inch 5-twin-spoke forged wheels. Red-painted brake callipers may now also be ordered as an option for the six-cylinder models. The reconfigured AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension adjusts even more precisely to different road surface conditions and the various drive programs, so enabling it to offer a broader spread between comfort and dynamic handling.

In the interior, too, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé offers an enhanced range of opportunities for individualisation, thanks to new colours and combinations of leather and an extensive selection of trim options. The new AMG Performance steering wheel with its distinctive twin-spoke design and seamlessly integrated control buttons, fitted as standard, represents a further highlight in the cockpit.

Distinguishing features of the Edition model, available with any of the different engine variants, include the V8 Styling Package, the exclusive paintwork in the dark gemstone shade of rubellite red, the Exterior Package in high-gloss chrome and the new 21-inch 5-twin-spoke AMG forged wheels painted in silver with a high-sheen finish.

Model

Output

Combined fuel consumption[1]

Combined CO2 emissions1

RRP[2]

AMG GT 43

270 kW/367 hp

8.5 - 8.3 l/100 km

194 - 189 g/km

€96,877.90

AMG GT 43 4MATIC+

270 kW/367 hp

9.1 - 8.8 l/100 km

209 - 202 g/km

€100,328.90

AMG GT 53 4MATIC+

320 kW/435 hp

9.1 - 8.8 l/100 km

209 - 202 g/km

€114,489.90

[1] The stated figures are the measured 'NEDC CO2 figures in conformance with Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. More information about the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP figures, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

[2] All prices shown in this press release: RRP for Germany including 19% VAT

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 204 B 204 B
Net income 2021 10 386 M 12 317 M 12 317 M
Net cash 2021 19 601 M 23 245 M 23 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,70x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 80 559 M 95 517 M 95 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,5%
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 75,30 €
Average target price 92,28 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG30.30%99 369
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.78%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.56%152 568
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.10%87 475
BMW AG23.65%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY69.06%60 633