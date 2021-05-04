Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Actros Edition 2 – The first of 400 Highway Stars is completed

05/04/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Stuttgart / Wörth - Polished to high gloss and ready for hand over - the first of only 400 special Edition 2 Actros trucks will soon be gladden its new owner while the next vehicles are waiting to be finalized. Around 40 additional options for the interior and exterior as well as special design elements give the Edition 2 an unmistakeable character. The result: a premium Actros with a 'wow' effect.

Driving, working and living in an exquisite ambience

A whole range of equipment features highlight the feeling of luxury in the Edition 2. Among these, the stylish interior for example an instrument panel and door handles covered in nappa leather, several interior parts in a carbon-fibre optic as well as a roof hatch with ambient lighting. The exclusive side wall decals with a star pattern, the 'Edition 2' lettering in the painted sun visor, the Actros emblem at the front, the Actros lettering on the upper side of the cab's back wall, four additional LED headlamps in the sun visor as well as three LED work lamps behind the cab are all features that immediately catch the eye. From the side, the stainless steel entrance steps are especially noticeable. The rear axle caps are also stainless steel, with protective wheel nut caps. Additionally, the scope of delivery includes an illuminated Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star with a black trim and several decorative grille elements in dark chrome, while the headlamp surround is darkened.

Rightly, also the colleagues from the production plant in Wörth are proud of this highway star and wish their new owner happy trucking wherever he may be.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 171 B 206 B 206 B
Net income 2021 10 594 M 12 728 M 12 728 M
Net cash 2021 20 805 M 24 995 M 24 995 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,36x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 79 607 M 96 062 M 95 640 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 79,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG28.76%96 062
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.14%207 880
VOLKSWAGEN AG44.83%147 537
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.25%83 040
BMW AG16.48%65 128
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.32%51 054
