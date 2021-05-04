Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Actros Edition 2 – The first of 400 Highway Stars is completed

Stuttgart / Wörth - Polished to high gloss and ready for hand over - the first of only 400 special Edition 2 Actros trucks will soon be gladden its new owner while the next vehicles are waiting to be finalized. Around 40 additional options for the interior and exterior as well as special design elements give the Edition 2 an unmistakeable character. The result: a premium Actros with a 'wow' effect.

Driving, working and living in an exquisite ambience



A whole range of equipment features highlight the feeling of luxury in the Edition 2. Among these, the stylish interior for example an instrument panel and door handles covered in nappa leather, several interior parts in a carbon-fibre optic as well as a roof hatch with ambient lighting. The exclusive side wall decals with a star pattern, the 'Edition 2' lettering in the painted sun visor, the Actros emblem at the front, the Actros lettering on the upper side of the cab's back wall, four additional LED headlamps in the sun visor as well as three LED work lamps behind the cab are all features that immediately catch the eye. From the side, the stainless steel entrance steps are especially noticeable. The rear axle caps are also stainless steel, with protective wheel nut caps. Additionally, the scope of delivery includes an illuminated Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star with a black trim and several decorative grille elements in dark chrome, while the headlamp surround is darkened.

Rightly, also the colleagues from the production plant in Wörth are proud of this highway star and wish their new owner happy trucking wherever he may be.