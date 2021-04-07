Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Cars delivers 590,999 passenger cars in Q1, achieves double-digit growth

04/07/2021 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Global xEV share of Mercedes-Benz Cars at about 10%, in Europe above 25%
  • Worldwide retail sales of Mercedes-Benz 21.8% up in Q1 (581,270 units)
  • Mercedes-Benz sold a record 222,520 cars in China: highest Q1 sales to date (+60.1%)
  • Around 20,000 orders received for the all-electric EQA (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)*

Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 590,999 passenger cars (+22.3%) in the first quarter of 2021 driven by China and US retail sales as well as strong demand for plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles. In Europe, one in four cars sold by Mercedes-Benz and smart was an xEV. Globally, plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars made up about 10% of overall sales, with approximately 59,000 units and thereof more than 16,000 all-electric vehicles sold. The EQA, presented in January, achieved a high level of order intake and customer inquiries. 'With around 20,000 orders already received, the customer feedback for the EQA provides a promising kick-start into our Mercedes-EQ year 2021', stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes‑Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales. First deliveries of the EQA started at the end of March.

With the EQS, EQB and EQE, three more Mercedes-EQ world premieres will take place in 2021 to further expand the line-up of six all-electric models at Mercedes-Benz Cars. 'We will keep up the pace for electrification: On April 15, we will present the EQS as our electric flagship model. I am convinced that the EQS will fascinate customers across the world as it is a game changer in terms of driving experience and connected services', said Britta Seeger. The company will also continue to extend its wide and attractive xEV product range by offering its customers a total of about 30 plug-in hybrid variants until the end of 2021.

The current worldwide shortage of supply in certain semiconductor components affected deliveries in the first quarter and will continue to affect sales in Q2. The company monitors the situation closely and is in constant contact with the suppliers.

Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales by regions and markets

Sales of Mercedes-Benz in the Asia-Pacific region rose 46.6% due to the continuing strong sales development in China: where a new record was achieved with 222,520 cars delivered in Q1 (+60.1%). In January, sales in China almost reached the milestone of 100,000 vehicles within a single month. In the Europe region, brand deliveries were despite ongoing lockdown measures in many markets at the beginning of the year slightly above Q1 2020 (+1.8%). In Germany, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 54,446 cars (‑15.4%). Sales in the North America region totalled 88,318 units (+12.5%) with 78,256 passenger cars delivered to customers in the USA (+15.5%). Moreover, in the USA, Mercedes-Benz was the strongest-selling luxury car brand in Q1.

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans unit sales

Mercedes-Benz sold 581,270 cars worldwide from January to March (+21.8%). With a total of more than 50,000 orders received, customer demand and order intakes remain at high level for the new S-Class. Moreover, the S-Class (+17.0%), the SUVs (+54.3%) and the E-Class saloon and estate (+23.9%) achieved in Q1 strong double-digit growth rates in deliveries. At the smart brand, global unit sales totalled 9,729 two- and four-door urban microcars - a strong growth of 65.9% due to the high demand in Germany for all-electric vehicles.

Despite ongoing corona-related partial lockdowns in several countries, Mercedes-Benz Vans sold significantly more commercial vans in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year (+18.2%). In total, 76,328 Sprinter, Vito, Vito Tourer and Citan vans were sold from January to March. In particular, in the USA with a best first quarter and in Europe, significantly more commercial Mercedes-Benz Vans were sold than in the same period of the previous year. In Europe, the eSprinter and eVito contributed to growth.

'With almost 1,200 electrified vans sold in the first quarter, we exceeded last year's result by around 150% in the same period. This underlines our strategic aim of 'lead in electrive drive',' stated Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. 'In the second half of this year, we will bring the new Citan to market, followed by its electric version next year. This will make us a provider of electric vans in every segment.'

Overview of retail unit sales by Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Q1 2021

Change in %

Mercedes-Benz*

581,270

+21.8

smart

9,729

+65.9

Mercedes-Benz Cars

590,999

+22.3

Mercedes-Benz Vans (commercial models)

76,328

+18.2

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

667,327

+21.8

Mercedes-Benz passenger cars sales by region and market

Europe

192,302

+1.8

- thereof Germany

54,446

-15.4

Asia-Pacific

291,578

+46.6

- thereof China

222,520

+60.1

North America

88,318

+12.5

- thereof USA

78,256

+15.5

*Including the V-Class and the X-Class

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
05:20aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-Benz Cars delivers 590,999 passenger cars in Q1, achieves do..
PU
05:04aDAIMLER  : Concert Summer at the Mercedes-Benz Museum postponed until July 2022
PU
04:04aDAIMLER  : New challenges for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team on the return of th..
PU
04/06DAIMLER  : Sportier look and greater individualisation for the CLS
PU
04/06DAIMLER  : Mercedes-AMG Motorsport to race in DTM with strong teams and drivers
PU
04/06THE LEGENDARY MILLE MIGLIA 90 YEARS : Caracciola won in 1931 in a Mercedes-Benz..
PU
04/06Business among German carmakers picks up speed in March - Ifo
RE
04/05MERCEDES-BENZ - THE NEW EQS : passion for electromobility
AQ
04/05DAIMLER  : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the objec..
PU
04/05DGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 201 B 201 B
Net income 2021 8 227 M 9 772 M 9 772 M
Net cash 2021 15 142 M 17 985 M 17 985 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 80 751 M 95 643 M 95 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 77,57 €
Last Close Price 75,48 €
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG30.61%95 643
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.14%214 848
VOLKSWAGEN AG61.76%169 821
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY48.75%89 250
BMW AG24.05%68 645
FORD MOTOR COMPANY46.99%51 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ