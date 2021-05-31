Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Museum reopening on 1 June

Formula One special presentation in honour of seven, consecutive double world championship titles

Special exhibition: 'Future of Mobility'

Mercedes star from Stuttgart main station on show at the Mercedes-Benz Museum

Stuttgart. From 1 June 2021, the Mercedes-Benz Museum team will once again be welcoming its visitors to the permanent exhibition. There are two additional exhibitions at present and both are free of charge: a Formula One special presentation, which had already been scheduled to launch at the end of 2020, and the 'Future of Mobility' special exhibition.

For more information on access regulations, check the website at https://www.mercedes-benz.com/de/classic/museum/ or phone the hotline on +49 711 17-30000.

The reopening after the pandemic-driven closure goes hand in hand with the Museum's comprehensive hygiene concept. A new feature from now on is the constant disinfection of the escalator handrails. This is done in an environmentally friendly way and without using chemical additives with an integrated module that subjects handrails to UV-C light and thus comprehensively kills pathogens.

New exhibitions

A special presentation in the Museum's Great Hall at entrance level showcases all Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team F1 racing cars from 2014 to 2020. These Silver Arrows represent a unique series of success at the pinnacle of motorsports with seven consecutive double world championship titles. While the team claimed seven consecutive Constructors' Championship titles, Lewis Hamilton won the Drivers' World Championship title a total of six times: in 2014 and 2015 as well as between 2017 and 2020. Additionally, Nico Rosberg was crowned 2016 Formula One Champion. Comprehensive information at: https://media.daimler.com/marsMediaSite/ko/en/50032323

Visitors can experience the 'Future of Mobility' special exhibition at the 'Future Lounge' on the Museum's Level 0. It showcases visions and specific solutions by Mercedes-Benz for mobility technologies and services. The exhibition is divided into four subject areas that focus on pivotal questions and developments centring around the future of mobility. The exhibits showcase both currently applied Mercedes-Benz series-production technology as well as designs and concepts for mobility in the years to come. Comprehensive information at: https://media.daimler.com/marsMediaSite/ko/en/50032374

Admission to both the Formula One special presentation as well as the 'Future of Mobility' special exhibition is free of charge during the Mercedes-Benz Museum's opening hours.

Mercedes star from Stuttgart main station

On 26 March 2021, the Mercedes-Benz Museum welcomed a very special guest: the Mercedes star from the tower of the Stuttgart main station has been relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Museum for the duration of the modernisation work and refurbishments throughout the station building, which was designed by Paul Bonatz.

Museum visitors can now take a very close look at the city of Stuttgart's famous landmark with a diameter of five metres. The star has been put on show at ground level in its original condition (no lighting or rotation) at the heart of a small oak grove in front of the Museum.

The Mercedes star has been rotating on the roof of the tower at Stuttgart main station since 1952. The current trademark was made in 1972. Following completion of the work on the Bonatz building, the refurbished Mercedes star will be equipped with new technology before it once again resumes its original position on the train station's tower in 2025.

Memorial sites open again

The Gottlieb Daimler Memorial in the former garden house of Daimler's estate in Stuttgart and his birthplace in Schorndorf will also open again from 1 June 2021. More information on both sites: https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/classic/museum/gottlieb-daimler-memorial/ and https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/classic/museum/gottlieb-daimler-birth-place/.