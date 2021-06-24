Log in
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz USA accidentally puts out data from nearly 1,000 customers

06/24/2021
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

(Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA said on Thursday sensitive personal information of nearly 1,000 customers and interested buyers was inadvertently made accessible on a cloud storage platform.

No Mercedes-Benz system was compromised and no files were maliciously misused, the company added.

The data accidentally made accessible comprised self-reported credit scores, driver license and social security numbers and credit card information which was entered by customers and interested buyers on dealer and company websites between January 2014 and June 2017.

Mercedes said any individual who had credit card information, a driver's license number or a social security number included in the data will be offered a complimentary two-year subscription to a credit monitoring service.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 205 B 205 B
Net income 2021 11 213 M 13 378 M 13 378 M
Net cash 2021 19 597 M 23 379 M 23 379 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 84 357 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,6%
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 78,85 €
Average target price 92,41 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG35.49%100 058
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.46%246 732
VOLKSWAGEN AG42.99%153 784
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.38%87 214
BMW AG26.50%70 944
FORD MOTOR COMPANY75.43%61 551