Daimler : Much-promising final rehearsal for the legendary 24-hour race

Not even four weeks prior to the ADAC Total 24h Race at the Nürburgring, the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Teams have laid a solid foundation in the final rehearsal. Maximilian Götz (GER), Daniel Juncadella (ESP) and Fabian Schiller (GER) showed a very committed effort in the Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed car with starting number 7 and finished the ADAC TOTAL Qualification Race 24h Race in fourth place. The team's sister car with starting number 8 also made it into the top ten by finishing ninth. The two Mercedes-AMG Team HRT cars rounded out the result of the six-hour race with a total of four Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the top 12.

In perfect outside conditions, eight Mercedes-AMG GT3s and one Mercedes-AMG GT4 completed the final race at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife prior to the ADAC Total 24h Race (3rd-6th June). Traditionally, the teams also use this ADAC TOTAL Qualification Race 24h Race to try out different set-ups for the season highlight once more. Following twelfth, 14th, 16th and 17th place in Top 30 Qualifying, the four Performance cars from Mercedes-AMG Team HRT and Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed weren't in ideal positions for top results. Nevertheless, Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed managed to make a strong comeback with the #7 car. Starting driver Maximilian Götz (GER) put in a committed double stint, moving up from 14th place to within the top 5. His teammates Daniel Juncadella (ESP) and Fabian Schiller (GER) remained among the first ten in the high-quality field. For the final part of the race, Juncadella got in once again and showed an impressive final dash to cross the finish line in fifth place. Following a penalty for a rival, the #7 car even was promoted to fourth place, making it a successful final rehearsal for Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed.

The teammates with the #8 car also succeeded in securing a top ten result. Double starter Schiller started the race from 16th place, Dirk Müller (GER) remained within striking distance to the first ten and final driver Matthieu Vaxiviere (FRA) staged a battle that included up to five cars in the final minutes of the race, eventually coming out on top to end up ninth in the final classification.

The Mercedes-AMG Team HRT's Mercedes-AMG GT3s with starting numbers 4 and 6 finished just behind the top ten. Patrick Assenheimer (GER), Adam Christodoulou (GBR) und Manuel Metzger (GER) were classified eleventh with 41 laps completed in the #4 car. With the #6 entry, Nico Bastian (GER), team owner Hubert Haupt (GER) and Patrick Assenheimer (GER) ended up in twelfth place.

Next to GetSpeed Performance and Haupt Racing Team, 10Q Racing Team will also be present again with a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the season highlight. In the final rehearsal, Yelmer Buurman (NED), Kenneth Heyer (GER) and Thomas Jäger (GER) finished in 17th place with the #40 car.

With starting number 25, there also was a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with steer-by-wire technology among the participating cars. The Space Drive Racing team competed in the SPX class and ended up in 21st place with drivers Philip Ellis (SUI), Dominik Farnbacher, Tim Scheerbarth (both GER) and Darren Turner (GBR).

Like in the Nürburgring Endurance Series, GetSpeed Performance ran a third Mercedes-AMG GT3 with starting number 9, classified 23rd with drivers Moritz Kranz (GER), Markus Palttala (FIN), Janine Shoffner (GBR) and Maxime Soulet (BEL). CP Racing with drivers Charles Espenlaub (USA), Joe Foster USA), Shane Lewis (USA) and Charles Putman (USA) ended up in 25th place.

Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing: 'Initially, we can be happy with the final rehearsal for the 24-hour race. Compared to the season opener of the Nürburgring Endurance Series, we were now able to continue to work on the set-up in excellent outside conditions and make some progress. Nevertheless, we would have liked a podium finish, of course. The result shows us that we still have some work to do in order to be in contention for the overall win during the season highlight in the Eifel. But of course, we will do everything to ensure that we are perfectly prepared on the grid in a little less than four weeks. We are accepting the challenge and are obviously looking forward to it.'

Maximilian Götz, Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed #7: 'Moving up from 14th to fourth is a strong achievement. Everything worked superbly. However, even more important than the good result are the experiences we had today with a view to the 24-hour race. The balance of the car feels very well. Today, driving at the Nordschleife was particularly enjoyable.'

Fabian Schiller, Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed #7 and #8: 'A demanding weekend for me as a double starter. We can be very happy with the team result. Compared to the past weeks, we did make progress. However, it is about analysing the data we have collected and be back here on the grid in less than four weeks, optimally prepared.'

Patrick Assenheimer, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT #4 and #6: 'I immediately felt comfortable at the Nordschleife again. It was the expected hard competition at a high level and in excellent weather, so an ideal preparation for the 24-hour race in June. I am looking forward to that!'

Nico Bastian, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT #6: 'After Top 30 Qualifying this morning, a good start was very important. I managed to achieve that and I was always in the right position to make up some places straight away. The car ran well in the race, I had some thrilling duels with my opponents and I managed to make it up into the top ten during my stint. That is making me confident.'

Hubert Haupt, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT #6: 'Actually, the car was very good to drive and the set-up was good, too. However, we are still currently having some problems in direct duels and while lapping other cars, which is making things a little bit difficult. But now, our focus is on optimal preparation for the season highlight in the time that is still remaining.'

Result ADAC TOTAL Qualification Race 24h Race*:

POS overall POS class Nr. Car Team Drivers 1. 1. SP9 31 Porsche 911 GT3 R Frikadelli Racing Team Patrick Pilet (FRA), Frederic Makowiecki (FRA), Maxime Martin (BEL), Dennis Olsen (NOR) 2. 2. SP9 30 Porsche 911 GT3 R Frikadelli Racing Team Earl Bamber (MAL), Matt Campbell (AUS), Mathieu Jaminet (LUX), Nick Tandy (GBR) 3. 3. SP9 11 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Phoenix Racing Michele Beretta (ITA), Vincent Kolb (GER), Frank Stippler (GER), Nicki Thiim (GER) 4. 4. SP9 7 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Maximilian Götz (GER), Daniel Juncadella (ESP), Fabian Schiller (GER) … 9. 9. SP9 8 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Dirk Müller (GER), Fabian Schiller (GER), Matthieu Vaxiviere (FRA) 11. 11. SP9 4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Patrick Assenheimer (GER), Adam Christodoulou (GBR), Manuel Metzger (GER) 12. 12. SP9 6 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Patrick Assenheimer (GER), Nico Bastian (GER), Hubert Haupt (GER) 17. 17. SP9 40 Mercedes-AMG GT3 10Q Racing Team Yelmer Buurman (NED), Kenneth Heyer (GER), Thomas Jäger (GER) 21. 1. SP-X 25 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Space Drive Racing Philip Ellis (SUI), Dominik Farnbacher (GER), Tim Scheerbarth (GER), Darren Turner (GBR) 23. 22. SP9 9 Mercedes-AMG GT3 GetSpeed Performance Moritz Kranz (GER), Markus Palttala (FIN), Janine Shoffner (GBR), Maxime Soulet (BEL) 25. 23.

SP9 16 Mercedes-AMG GT3 CP Racing Charles Espenlaub (USA), Joe Foster USA), Shane Lewis (USA), Charles Putman (USA) DNF DNF SP8T 34 Mercedes-AMG GT4 Schnitzelalm Racing Marek Böckmann (GER), Marcel Marchewicz (GER), Reinhold Renger (GER)

* excerpt subject to confirmation by the organiser