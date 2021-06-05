Daimler : Newsflashes from the 2021 ADAC TOTAL 24h Race

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 172 B 209 B 209 B Net income 2021 11 050 M 13 441 M 13 441 M Net cash 2021 19 589 M 23 828 M 23 828 M P/E ratio 2021 7,57x Yield 2021 4,86% Capitalization 85 095 M 104 B 104 B EV / Sales 2021 0,38x EV / Sales 2022 0,33x Nbr of Employees 288 064 Free-Float 81,5% Chart DAIMLER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Average target price 91,66 € Last Close Price 79,54 € Spread / Highest target 44,6% Spread / Average Target 15,2% Spread / Lowest Target -49,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DAIMLER AG 37.64% 103 534 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 25.03% 254 152 VOLKSWAGEN AG 57.46% 171 155 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 52.19% 91 929 BMW AG 30.69% 74 800 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 81.68% 63 747