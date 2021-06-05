Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 06/04 11:35:18 am
79.54 EUR   -0.51%
09:09aDAIMLER  : Newsflashes from the 2021 ADAC TOTAL 24h Race
PU
06/04DAIMLER  : 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
PU
06/04MERCEDESCUP 2021 : The EQS hovering over Stuttgart
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : Newsflashes from the 2021 ADAC TOTAL 24h Race

06/05/2021 | 09:09am EDT
Here you will find more photos/videos, latest quotes and interim reports as the race weekend progresses.

Documents available

  • Press information after Qualifying 1:
    Mercedes-AMG Motorsport starting well prepared into season highlight at the Nürburgring
  • Newsflash 01:
    Impressions after night qualifying for the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring
  • Newsflash 02:
    Quotes after third qualifying for the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring
  • Newsflash 03:
    Second, third and fourth row on the grid: Mercedes-AMG with top starting positions for the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring
  • Newsflash 04:
    Quotes prior to the start of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 13:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 11 050 M 13 441 M 13 441 M
Net cash 2021 19 589 M 23 828 M 23 828 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 85 095 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 91,66 €
Last Close Price 79,54 €
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG37.64%103 534
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.03%254 152
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.46%171 155
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY52.19%91 929
BMW AG30.69%74 800
FORD MOTOR COMPANY81.68%63 747