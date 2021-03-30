Daimler : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide

1. Details of issuer

Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE , United States of America (USA)

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.26 % 8.74 % 9.99 % 1069837447 Previous notification 2.45 % 9.19 % 11.63 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 13285410 0.00 % 1.24 % US2338252073 0 169694 0.00 % 0.02 % Total 13455104 1.26 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Rights of Use N/A N/A 233738 0.02 % Right to Recall N/A N/A 721034 0.07 % Call Options 18/06/2021 - 15/12/2023 N/A 5207600 0.49 % Call Options 23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024 N/A 71814534 6.71 % Call Options 23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024 N/A 71814534 6.71 % Total 77976906 7.29 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Options 23/08/2021 - 02/05/2023 N/A Cash 6809939 0.64 % Put Options 21/05/2021 - 17/06/2022 N/A Physical 5786000 0.54 % Swaps 31/01/2022 - 17/04/2023 N/A Cash 2879743 0.27 % Call Options 23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024 N/A Physical 71814534 6.71 % Call Options 23/08/2021 - 21/02/2024 N/A Physical 71814534 6.71 % Total 15475682 1.45 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % 6.71 % 6.72 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % Managed Account Advisors LLC % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % 6.71 % 6.72 % U.S Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 6,71% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 6,71% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date