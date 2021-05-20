Log in
Daimler : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide

05/20/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.23 % 8.11 % 8.35 % 1069837447
Previous notification 0.33 % 4.62 % 4.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 2492219 0.00 % 0.23 %
Total 2492219 0.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 21.05.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time 17224000 1.61 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 2900037 0.27 %
Equity Call Option* From 18.06.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time 1353500 0.13 %
Total 21477537 2.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 18.03.2071 at any time Cash 1139 0 %
Cash Settled Futures 18.06.2021 at any time Cash 5000 0 %
Retail Structured Product - Note From 21.05.2021 to 20.06.2022 at any time Cash 923 0 %
Equity Swap From 26.05.2021 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 4310249 0.40 %
Compound Option From 21.05.2021 to 08.12.2025 at any time Cash 1054748 0.10 %
Equity Put Option From 18.06.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 3327400 0.31 %
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 %
Equity Call Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 %
Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 3008056 0.28 %
Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 1976000 0.18 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 %
Equity Put Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 %
Equity Put Option* From 18.06.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 1353500 0.13 %
Total 65321177 6.11 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 5.34 % 5.34 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 9.9% were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 4.95% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
