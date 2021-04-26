Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/26 10:06:28 am
73.925 EUR   +0.31%
Daimler : Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case

04/26/2021 | 09:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls.

VW could face huge damages in these cases and potentially others brought by other local jurisdictions. Daimler AG and Fiat Chrysler, part of Stellantis NV, are facing similar claims.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.19% 73.81 Delayed Quote.27.53%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.18% 226.7 Delayed Quote.50.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 173 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 11 670 M 14 111 M 14 111 M
Net cash 2021 23 535 M 28 458 M 28 458 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,69x
Yield 2021 5,32%
Capitalization 78 847 M 95 100 M 95 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 88,99 €
Last Close Price 73,70 €
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG27.53%95 100
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.02%214 227
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.57%158 017
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.16%82 896
BMW AG19.49%67 434
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.35%51 675
