    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Daimler : The Unimog helping to quench thirst

07/06/2021 | 06:46am EDT
Stuttgart/Gaggenau - Beer from Schwaben: previously used as a tractor unit, this U 25 is from the 401 model series and was available to order from September 1953 with a completely steel cab. It was built by Westfalia in Rheda-Wiedenbrück. The 1.8-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine delivered a modest 25 hp, but thanks to its appropriately tuned transmission ratio and twin tyres, it had no trouble towing heavy loads. The vehicle was a mere 3.57 m in length and was thus perfect for manoeuvring around the company depot in the centre of Stuttgart.

75 years of the Unimog - the first Unimog prototype was developed in 1946.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 203 B 203 B
Net income 2021 10 621 M 12 571 M 12 571 M
Net cash 2021 19 892 M 23 544 M 23 544 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 81 211 M 96 359 M 96 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,5%
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 75,91 €
Average target price 92,87 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG31.35%99 369
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.81%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.56%152 568
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.59%87 475
BMW AG23.77%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY69.85%60 633