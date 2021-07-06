Daimler : The Unimog helping to quench thirst

Stuttgart/Gaggenau - Beer from Schwaben: previously used as a tractor unit, this U 25 is from the 401 model series and was available to order from September 1953 with a completely steel cab. It was built by Westfalia in Rheda-Wiedenbrück. The 1.8-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine delivered a modest 25 hp, but thanks to its appropriately tuned transmission ratio and twin tyres, it had no trouble towing heavy loads. The vehicle was a mere 3.57 m in length and was thus perfect for manoeuvring around the company depot in the centre of Stuttgart.
75 years of the Unimog - the first Unimog prototype was developed in 1946.
