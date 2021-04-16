Log in
Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : posts forecast-busting profit as China drives recovery

04/16/2021 | 02:45am EDT
The Mercedes Benz star is seen on a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine near Immendingen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car and truck maker Daimler achieved a better than expected surge in first-quarter operating profit on higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China.

Shares in the company were indicated to open 2.2% higher in pre-market trade, outperforming the German blue-chip DAX index, which was seen opening 0.3% higher.

Daimler, which this week unveiled an electric version of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan, on Friday said that quarterly adjusted group earnings before interest and tax jumped to 5 billion euros ($6 billion) from 719 million euros a year earlier.

That was above average analyst expectations of 4 billion euros, prompting it to release key figures ahead of schedule, it said.

"Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter," Daimler said.

Volkswagen a day earlier had also singled out China as one of the drivers of a global automotive recovery.

"Daimler was able to benefit from this development thanks to convincing product substance combined with significant fixed cost reductions," Daimler added.

The company, which is due to release detailed quarterly results on April 23, said adjusted industrial free cash flow reached 2.8 billion euros, against a consensus forecast for 1.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8355 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.07% 75.36 Delayed Quote.30.40%
DAX 0.30% 15255.33 Delayed Quote.11.20%
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 203 B 203 B
Net income 2021 8 650 M 10 350 M 10 350 M
Net cash 2021 14 908 M 17 837 M 17 837 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
Yield 2021 4,16%
Capitalization 80 623 M 96 462 M 96 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,29 €
Last Close Price 75,36 €
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG30.40%96 462
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.63%217 714
VOLKSWAGEN AG56.31%157 080
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.75%84 265
BMW AG21.10%67 546
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.73%52 084
