DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : says 2021 off to strong start, to speed up electrification

03/31/2021 | 03:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler AG said on Wednesday that it has got off to a good start in 2021 despite a global shortage of semiconductor chips, and it plans to speed up the shift to electric cars in its model lineup.

The company said it still expects 2021 to be a significantly better year for revenue, and pre-tax profits than 2020.

"After a good start with a tailwind from last year, Daimler is confident about the current financial year," the company said in a statement.

The carmaker said preparations are underway for the planned listing of Daimler Trucks, its truck making unit, and it should be completed by the end of 2021.

The carmaker said it plans to speed up the electrification of its product range, but did not provide specifics.

In 2019, Daimler said it expects plug-in hybrids or all-electric vehicles to make up more than 50% of its car sales by 2030.

"We want to accelerate the electrification of our product portfolio," Chief Executive Ola Källenius said in a statement. "It's our goal to reach this target sooner."

(Reporting By Nick Carey, editing by Emma Thomasson)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 198 B 198 B
Net income 2021 8 228 M 9 631 M 9 631 M
Net cash 2021 15 142 M 17 725 M 17 725 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,80x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 81 243 M 95 278 M 95 100 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 77,58 €
Last Close Price 75,94 €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG31.41%95 278
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.05%215 665
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.82%155 025
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.51%80 605
BMW AG22.94%65 073
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.14.82%52 283
