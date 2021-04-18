Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Daimler : to hire 1,000 programmers in Germany -Automobilwoche

04/18/2021 | 06:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler will create 1,000 new jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday.

The hiring comes as part of a broader drive to recruit a total of 3,000 programmers worldwide to strengthen Daimler's software hubs in centres including Berli, Tel Aviv, Seattle and Beijing, the weekly magazine reported.

Daimler's MBOS system, which will run electric-only vehicles, is expected to hit the market in 2024 as Daimler takes on electric-only rival Tesla and seeks to resist encroachment by Silicon Valley into the automotive industry.

"With this system, Mercedes-Benz has the central control of all vehicle domains and thus the customer interfaces," Sajjad Khan, chief technology officer at Daimler's flagship Mercedes brand, was quoted as saying by Automobilwoche.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 2.69% 77.39 Delayed Quote.33.92%
TESLA, INC. 0.13% 739.78 Delayed Quote.4.83%
Financials
Sales 2021 170 B 203 B 203 B
Net income 2021 8 804 M 10 550 M 10 550 M
Net cash 2021 16 129 M 19 328 M 19 328 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,09x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 82 795 M 99 179 M 99 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 84,03 €
Last Close Price 77,39 €
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG33.92%99 179
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%219 147
VOLKSWAGEN AG60.77%165 021
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.99%84 596
BMW AG22.36%68 522
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.59%52 769
