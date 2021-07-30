Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler to keep 35% stake in trucks spin-off as separation nears

07/30/2021
FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Daimler will keep a 35% stake in the trucks division it plans to spin off later this year, the luxury carmaker said on Friday, unveiling more details about the landmark corporate split announced earlier this year.

The spinoff of Daimler Truck Holding AG as a separate listed entity will be voted on by Daimler shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 1. They will receive one share in the trucks division for every two Daimler shares.

Daimler, in turn, will be renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG to reflect its focus on the car and van business including the Mercedes-Benz brand.

"Daimler's realignment makes one success story into two," Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said.

"With this courageous step into a new future, we are creating added value with two pure-play companies for our customers, employees, shareholders and partners."

Daimler AG will provide Daimler Truck Holding AG with net liquidity of 5 billion euros ($5.94 billion) until the end of the year, when the truckmaker's shares are expected to start trading, so that it can achieve an investment-grade rating.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Douglas Busvine)


© Reuters 2021
