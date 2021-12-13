Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks

12/13/2021 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of monetary policy decisions by some of the world's largest central banks that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus.

The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 476.88 points, as of 0826 GMT. Asian stocks tracked Wall Street gains after U.S. inflation data, which was well within market expectations, sent the S&P 500 to all-time high on Friday.

Investor focus is on monetary policy decisions expected to be taken by the European Central Bank (ECB), the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan this week.

The ECB is set to halve the amount of assets it buys each month from April, according to a Reuters poll, which judged that a reprieve from high euro zone inflation by late 2022 means a rate hike is years away.

Miners offered the biggest boost, jumping 1.6% after top copper consumer China pledged to focus on economic stability and keep growth within a reasonable range next year. [MET/L]

Vifor Pharma jumped 14% after Australian biopharma giant CSL confirmed it was in talks to buy the Swiss drugmaker in a deal reported by media to be worth about $7.2 billion.

Shares of UniCredit advanced 1.7% after the lender announced it wants to grow its domestic footprint and could consider tie-ups in Italy and beyond, but has no interest in the country's biggest insurer Generali and its top shareholder Mediobanca.

Air France KLM inched up 0.3% after saying it redeemed 500 million euros from an earlier French state loan issued to help the carrier cope with the pandemic, and could also raise new equity.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
03:58aDaimler Settles in Canada for $197 Million Over Diesel Emissions Claims
DJ
03:43aEuropean shares gain ahead of big week for central banks
RE
03:43aDaimler CEO Calls for 'Level Playing Field' as US Plans Electric Vehicles Market Subsid..
MT
03:17aDaimler says BAIC will not further increase its 9.98% stake
RE
02:26aDAIMLER : welcomes commitment by long-term partner BAIC
PU
02:24aDAIMLER AG : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
01:46aDAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:43aDAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12/11Mercedes-Benz sees good dividend prospects on healthy margins - Boersen-Zeitung
RE
12/10Daimler settles diesel emission claims in Canada for $197 mln
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 168 B 190 B 190 B
Net income 2021 12 674 M 14 307 M 14 307 M
Net cash 2021 22 993 M 25 956 M 25 956 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,26x
Yield 2021 5,69%
Capitalization 79 435 M 89 869 M 89 673 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 74,25 €
Average target price 97,28 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG28.48%89 869
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.94%250 567
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY51.80%91 772
FORD MOTOR COMPANY144.03%85 719
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED13.16%66 636
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG24.13%65 884