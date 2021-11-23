Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/23 10:40:41 am
90.375 EUR   -0.65%
10:30aGerman parties agree on 2030 coal phase-out in coalition talks -sources
RE
11/19Detroit's Big Three automakers lag industry on fuel economy
RE
11/19DAIMLER AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German parties agree on 2030 coal phase-out in coalition talks -sources

11/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats, who are negotiating to form a new government, have agreed to commit to a coal phase-out by 2030 in a coalition deal, sources involved in the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

The three parties are in the final stages of clinching a coalition agreement and hope to present the deal on Wednesday, one source close to the talks said.

Climate policy is one of the closest-watched areas for the new government as Europe's biggest economy shifts towards carbon neutrality.

The three parties have also agreed to end power generation from gas by 2040, sources involved in the coalition talks told Reuters. In addition, gas heating systems would be banned in new buildings and replaced in existing buildings, they said.

An end to sales of new combustion engine cars would come by 2035, coinciding with European Commission plans, said the sources. The Greens had wanted an earlier date.

They have also agreed to form a beefed-up climate ministry to include core elements of the current economy ministry, such as industry and energy policy, the sources said.

If the parties finalise a deal, the SPD's Olaf Scholz would take over as chancellor from the conservative Angela Merkel, who did not stand for a fifth term in a Sept. 26 election.

The leaders of the three parties were due to meet on Tuesday in Berlin to discuss outstanding areas of disagreement and hope to conclude the negotiations on Wednesday, although they could still run into Thursday, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

While the Greens and SPD are widely seen as natural centre-left partners, the FDP have historically been closer to Germany's conservatives.

In particular, the Greens and FDP have been at odds over how to finance an expansion of renewable energies and how to bring forward an exit date for coal-fired power plants. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Kirsti Knolle and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.58% 94.47 Delayed Quote.30.46%
DAIMLER AG -0.69% 90.56 Delayed Quote.56.32%
RWE AG 0.06% 32.42 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.87% 178.24 Delayed Quote.16.59%
All news about DAIMLER AG
10:30aGerman parties agree on 2030 coal phase-out in coalition talks -sources
RE
11/19Detroit's Big Three automakers lag industry on fuel economy
RE
11/19DAIMLER AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/19Are auto shows dead after pandemic? LA shows some life
RE
11/18Daimler to produce first in-house electric motor at Berlin plant
RE
11/18Iveco eyes drive into zero emission trucks after spin-off
RE
11/18Daimler Unveils Plans To Produce First Electric Engine At Berlin Plant
MT
11/18AKIO TOYODA : Toyoda gets rare third term as head of Japan's auto lobby
RE
11/18European new car sales down in October - ACEA
RE
11/18EU New Car Sales Dropped Sharply in October
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 168 B 189 B 189 B
Net income 2021 12 740 M 14 323 M 14 323 M
Net cash 2021 23 340 M 26 240 M 26 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,55x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 97 323 M 110 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 90,97 €
Average target price 101,32 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG57.41%109 610
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.27%254 095
VOLKSWAGEN AG17.61%133 890
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY53.84%93 006
FORD MOTOR COMPANY132.99%81 843
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED37.97%76 185