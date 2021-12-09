Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Daimler AG
  News
  Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mercedes-Benz Gets Approval for Automated Driving System in Germany

12/09/2021 | 11:28am EST
By Mauro Orru

Daimler AG's luxury-car business Mercedes-Benz received the go-ahead to deploy vehicles with its automated driving system on German roads next year.

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority granted approval for Mercedes-Benz vehicles equipped with its Drive Pilot feature to hit the road in the first half of 2022, the German car maker said Thursday.

The system controls the vehicle speed and distance and guides it within its lane, enabling customers to drive in a conditionally automated mode at up to 60 kilometers an hour (37 miles an hour) in heavy traffic on suitable highway sections in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz is offering its Drive Pilot feature on 13,191 kilometers (8,197 miles) of highway in Germany, but is already conducting test drives in the U.S. and China, where it plans to roll out the technology as soon as there is a national legal framework.

"With the approval of the authorities, we have now achieved a breakthrough: We are the first manufacturer to put conditionally automated driving into series production in Germany," Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 1128ET

Financials
Sales 2021 168 B 190 B 190 B
Net income 2021 12 836 M 14 493 M 14 493 M
Net cash 2021 23 246 M 26 247 M 26 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 91 813 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 85,82 €
Average target price 101,14 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG48.50%104 061
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.95%251 373
VOLKSWAGEN AG20.94%137 132
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY45.97%88 244
FORD MOTOR COMPANY125.37%79 166
BMW AG26.17%67 046