Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge

02/11/2022 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans expects an adjusted EBIT of 14 billion euros ($15.94 billion) in 2021, it said in preliminary results released on Friday, as it focuses on selling more higher value electric vehicles.

The luxury carmaker predicted an adjusted return on sales of 12.7% in the full year, beating its own guidance of 10-12% as the jump in EV sales made up for supply chain troubles.

Its share price rose to 71.12 euros by 0859 GMT, up from 69.01 euros when markets opened.

Data released by Mercedes-Benz last month showed sales of battery-electric vehicles grew over 90% in 2021 even as total sales fell 5%, as the carmaker prioritised higher-value cars in the face of semiconductor shortages.

Its CEO Ola Kaellenius has said on multiple occasions the carmaker's aim was to boost profitability rather than focus exclusively on unit sales, as the company strives to raise its valuation on the stock market after splitting from Daimler Truck in December last year.

"Our good results are the outcome of highly sought-after products and the focus on profitable growth and cost discipline," Kaellenius said in a statement.

The fourth quarter saw an adjusted return on sales of 15%, the company said on Friday, with profitability boosted by "solid net pricing, good product mix and favourable used car performance."

Mercedes-Benz expects the deconsolidation from Daimler Truck to boost its EBIT by 9 to 10 billion euros.

Mercedes-Benz is due to report full-year results on Feb. 24.

($1 = 0.8783 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Paul Carrel and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Victoria Waldersee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG -0.23% 32.455 Delayed Quote.0.79%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 2.01% 71.04 Delayed Quote.3.20%
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
04:30aMercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge
RE
04:29aTech leads European stock sell-off on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
04:24aMercedes-Benz Group Flags Up To $11.4 Billion One-Time EBIT Gain on Daimler Spinoff
MT
03:40aMercedes-Benz Says It Beat 2021 Targets
DJ
03:10aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG : Mercedes-Benz Group AG posts strong preliminary financial results..
EQ
02/10DAIMLER : Kroll Joins Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team as Official Team Partner
PU
02/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Chipotle, CVS Health, Honda, Lyft, Boeing...
02/09Germany Must Invest In Electric Vehicles Infrastructure To Retain Position In Global Au..
MT
02/09TALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Victory in Kyalami and a return to Mexico City
PU
02/09Stellantis reaches deal with unions on moving jobs to new French battery "gigafactory"
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 152 B 152 B
Net income 2021 12 178 M 13 990 M 13 990 M
Net cash 2021 17 794 M 20 441 M 20 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 6,36%
Capitalization 74 621 M 85 722 M 85 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 69,75 €
Average target price 91,75 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG3.20%85 722
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.05%268 598
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.52%130 738
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-14.14%73 145
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-12.95%72 397
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.84%69 288