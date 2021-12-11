Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Mercedes-Benz sees good dividend prospects on healthy margins - Boersen-Zeitung

12/11/2021 | 08:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes logo is seen during the Munich Auto Show

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz aims to maintain double-digit operating margins, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung, adding this resulted in very good dividend prospects.

"Despite raw materials and semiconductor shortages our results at Mercedes have developed very well, with double-digit operating margins," Harald Wilhelm was quoted as saying, adding it was the aim to keep those margins stable.

"With regard to the dividend, this translates into very good prospects for our shareholders."

Wilhelm currently also serves as CFO of Daimler, which will soon be renamed Mercedes-Benz AG following the recent spin-off of Daimler Truck, in which the carmaker retains a 35% stake.

Mercedes Benz Cars & Vans posted an adjusted return on sales of 11.9% for the first nine months of 2021. For the full year, the division targets an adjusted margin of between 10% and 12%.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 168 B 190 B 190 B
Net income 2021 12 668 M 14 328 M 14 328 M
Net cash 2021 22 974 M 25 986 M 25 986 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
Yield 2021 5,69%
Capitalization 79 435 M 89 869 M 89 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 74,25 €
Average target price 97,84 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG28.48%89 869
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.94%250 567
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY51.80%91 772
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.64%85 719
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED13.16%66 636
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG24.13%65 884