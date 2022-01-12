Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

01/12/2022 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A staff member cleans a Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC electric vehicle during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start local assembly of its EQS electric sedan in India this year, part of a broader push to electrify its portfolio in Asia, the head of its India unit said on Wednesday.

Mercedes, which will be the first global luxury carmaker to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) in India, expects to start selling the locally-assembled EQS in the Indian market in the fourth quarter of this year, Martin Schwenk told reporters.

The company started selling imported models of its EQC electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India in 2020, and has been developing an "EV roadmap" for the country over the past two years, though the plans are at an early stage, Schwenk said.

"Now we bring a car from an imported to a domestically produced vehicle because it has underlying volume and product potential," he said.

Sales of EVs, especially luxury electric cars, make up a fraction of total vehicle sales in India, chiefly because of low demand and high prices, as well as a lack of a local supply chain, including battery manufacturing.

Further, high import duties on EVs - India taxes fully built imported cars at as high as 100% - are a deterrent for companies. Tesla Inc has been lobbying the Indian government over the past year to slash import rates on EVs to as low as 40%.

Schwenk did not comment on how much Mercedes would invest in its EV push in India, but said the company has invested 4 billion rupees ($54 million) in the country over the past two years, taking its total investments there to $351 million.

Globally, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) by 2030 to develop battery EVs as it prepares to take on Tesla, the company said in July.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 1.09% 73.38 Delayed Quote.7.32%
TESLA, INC. 0.59% 1064.4 Delayed Quote.0.72%
All news about DAIMLER AG
05:02aMercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India
RE
03:30aVolvo CEO Elected As New Chair of European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association'..
MT
01/10Car sharing startup Turo reveals revenue surge in IPO filing
RE
01/10Car sharing platform Turo files to go public in U.S.
RE
01/10Mercedes-Benz sees strong demand as high-end and electrified vehicle sales surge
AQ
01/10DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
01/10DAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/09Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Wednesday -legislator
RE
01/07Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Sales Drop In 2021
MT
01/07Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz Reports Lower Car Sales in 2021
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2021 12 134 M 13 790 M 13 790 M
Net cash 2021 18 127 M 20 601 M 20 601 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,55x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 77 606 M 88 179 M 88 199 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 72,54 €
Average target price 90,98 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG7.32%88 179
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION10.28%278 083
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.14%136 409
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.24%97 308
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.83%89 231
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG10.77%72 389