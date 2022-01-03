Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/03 12:21:12 pm
68.84 EUR   +1.85%
12:11pDaimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022
RE
12:08pMercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype
RE
12:00pDaimler cto says chips to remain scarce in 2022, especially first half
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype

01/03/2022 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz on Monday took the wraps off its battery-powered VISION EQXX prototype which it says will have a range of more than 1,000 kilometres (km) per charge, taking a big stride in its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions.

Daimler, soon to be rebranded Mercedes-Benz, announced plans in 2021 to invest more than 40 billion euros ($45 billion) by 2030 to take on Tesla in an all-electric car market, including building eight battery plants. From 2025, all its new vehicle platforms will only make EVs, it has said.

The VISION EQXX, dubbed the most-efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built, will have energy consumption of less than 10 kilowatt hours (kWh) per 100 km, said Daimler.

Tesla's Model S 60 currently consumes 18.1 kWh over the same distance, data on its website shows.

"The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars," Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said.

Daimler will test-drive the prototype before the middle of the year on various types of terrain, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Markus Schaefer told journalists on Monday.

Some components of the prototype would be available in Mercedes-Benz vehicles within two to three years, Schaefer said. However, the CTO declined to specify when the 1,000 km-range battery would be market-ready.

"We will likely be the first to show a 1,000 km-range car in real life, with such a small battery," Schaefer said.

When such a vehicle would go on sale is a "market decision" to be determined once the carmaker had established how much range customers expected and what they would be willing to pay, he said.

The prototype, built within 18 months, "puts an end to range anxiety," Mercedes-Benz said, referring to one of the key obstacles for why EVs have not been in higher demand.

This required developing a new battery pack, which the company says would fit into a compact vehicle and whose energy density - measuring how much power batteries can hold compared to their size - stands at close to 400 watt hours per litre.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray, Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 1.64% 68.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STRIDE, INC. -1.78% 32.7356 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 10.26% 1165.92 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about DAIMLER AG
12:11pDaimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022
RE
12:08pMercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype
RE
12:00pDaimler cto says chips to remain scarce in 2022, especially first half
RE
12:00pDaimler cto says does not expect significant increase in chip production capacity in fi..
RE
08:54aCNH Industrial's s New Subsidiary Spinoff Iveco Down 9% In Market Debut
MT
07:14aElectric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla
RE
05:30aIveco Group Shares Fall in Trading Debut
DJ
04:08aDAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
2021Foreign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India - state minister
RE
2021Foreign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India - state minister
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 11 272 M 12 732 M 12 732 M
Net cash 2021 17 600 M 19 881 M 19 881 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 72 310 M 82 236 M 81 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 67,59 €
Average target price 91,48 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG0.00%82 236
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%253 024
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.00%85 123
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.00%83 002
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%65 392
TATA MOTORS LIMITED0.00%62 597