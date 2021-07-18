New world record for Jan Frodeno: The Mercedes-Benz Brand Ambassador wins his duel with rival Lionel Sanders at the "Zwift Tri Battle Royale" in record time

Top triathlete Jan Frodeno wins the 'Zwift Tri Battle Royale' in Germany's Allgäu region - supported by Mercedes-Benz

Jan Frodeno beats rival Lionel Sanders in head-to-head showdown

Top triathlete causes a sensation and improves his own world best time to 07:27:53 hours

Lionel Sanders runs personal best with 07:43:30 hours

The perfect team: all-electric EQA models support the athletes along the course

Jan Frodeno makes the impossible possible: the three-time Ironman® World Champion and Mercedes-Benz Brand Ambassador beat his rival Lionel Sanders from Canada in a duel over the classic triathlon long distance, improving on his own world record in the process. In the 'Zwift Tri Battle Royale' held in Immenstadt in the Allgäu region of Germany on 18 July, Frodeno finished in a time of 07:27:53 hours. With this, Frodeno also beat his previous world best time of 07:35:39 hours, which he set in 2016 in the long-distance triathlon in Roth, in Middle Franconia, Germany. Lionel Sanders achieved a time of 07:43:30 hours, setting a new personal best.

For Jan Frodeno the race was a special challenge and experience: 'It was an extremely tough contest over a fabulous course and against an incredibly strong opponent - a great race. That is exactly what I love about this sport. The duel with Lionel proved a real challenge and I have the greatest respect for him and his performance. So I am overjoyed that I was able to win. The fact that I was ultimately even able to improve on my own triathlon record is of course fantastic!'

Unique atmosphere against an impressive backdrop

The starting signal for the competition was given at 9 a.m. from the lake stage in Immenstadt in the Allgäu region. In the first discipline, the two athletes completed four laps in the 'Großer Alpsee' lake, swimming a total of 3.86 km. On the 180 km cycling stage, the athletes rode five loops around Immenstadt, along the B19 main road. The final running distance of 42.2 km was made up of four circuits of 10.55 km each through the picturesque landscape of the Allgäu region, ending in Burgberg near Immenstadt.

The entire race was broadcast via live video stream on tri-battle.com as well as on numerous TV formats worldwide. A premiere as well: the spectators could see in real time how the athletes' performance data developed over the entire course of the race. The athletes shared their wattage, speed and heart rate live with the public audience.

Mercedes-Benz was involved in the event as one of the main sponsors and supported Jan Frodeno on the ground as mobility partner. The vehicles out on the road were EQA 250 models (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1] with 140 kW, from Mercedes-EQ . 'The all-electric, locally emission-free vehicles from Mercedes-EQ stand for progress and top performance and embody sustainable mobility solutions. This makes them a perfect match for Mercedes-Benz Brand Ambassador Jan Frodeno, who impressed us with his exceptionally strong performance over the triathlon long distance and even beat his own world record. It just shows what a world-class athlete he is. Congratulations!' said a delighted Bettina Fetzer, Head of Communications & Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG.

For the triathlon race, the vehicles were equipped with LED displays that showed the race time. The spectators could also send personal messages to these LED displays. Two outside reporters followed the race from the Mercedes-EQ cars, providing on-the-spot reporting on the duel between the athletes.

Dr Teddy Woll, Head of Aerodynamics and Wind Tunnels at Mercedes-Benz AG, was linked to the race via video as guest commentator and talked about the importance of aerodynamics for racing success.

The electric athlete in compact format

The EQA is the first all-electric Mercedes in the compact segment to combine the features of a GLA with an efficient electric drive. With a range of over 480 kilometres (according to NEDC), the vehicle is suitable for everyday use. Thanks to the systematic isolation of the electric powertrain from the chassis and body, as well as numerous damping measures, the EQA allows almost silent motoring. This made it the ideal companion during the triathlon race. In addition, the electric athlete impresses with its progressive and luxurious design, along with intuitive operation. Intelligent assistance systems support the driver in, among other things, avoiding accidents, and with powerful navigation with Electric Intelligence. The EQA is the first model whose aerodynamic development was undertaken completely digitally - and successfully so: the low wind resistance ensures high efficiency for the EQA.

After the race is before the race

Jan Frodeno is not allowing himself a break after the demanding duel, because the next challenge already awaits him. In October, he will compete in the triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, to defend the world title he won in 2019. No easy task, since the race is considered one of the toughest in the world due to the extreme climate conditions. The top athlete therefore has more weeks of intensive training ahead of him, which he will complete in his adopted Spanish home of Girona. 'The triathlon in Hawaii is an absolute highlight for me. Of course, I'm going into the race with the intention of building on my success from 2019 and taking my fourth title on this course. Which is why it's going to be vital to make the most of the next few months,' Frodeno reveals.

He is supported in this by Mercedes-Benz. As a reliable partner, the car manufacturer is also at his side in the mission to defend the title.

[1] The electrical consumption and the range have been determined on the basis of Commission Regulation (EC) 692/2008. The electrical consumption is dependent upon the vehicle configuration. Further information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the 'Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO 2 -Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' [Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of all new passenger car models], which is available free of charge at all sales outlets and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).