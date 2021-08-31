PRESS RELEASE : Daimler Finance North America LLC: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is now available online

DGAP-News: Daimler Finance North America LLC / Key word(s): Interim Report Daimler Finance North America LLC: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is now available online 2021-08-31 / 07:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is available on: https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/north-america. This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg. This information has been issued by Daimler Finance North America LLC and Daimler AG. Daimler Finance North America LLC finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler North America Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler International Nederland B.V., which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG. Daimler North America Corporation Treasury Accounting & Financial Reporting 36455 Corporate Drive Farmington Hills, MI 48331 USA Phone: +1 248 991 6419 Fax: +1 248 991 6979

