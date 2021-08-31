Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Daimler Finance North America LLC: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is now available online

08/31/2021 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Daimler Finance North America LLC / Key word(s): Interim Report Daimler Finance North America LLC: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is now available online 2021-08-31 / 07:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is available on: https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/north-america. This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg. This information has been issued by Daimler Finance North America LLC and Daimler AG. Daimler Finance North America LLC finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler North America Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler International Nederland B.V., which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG. Daimler North America Corporation Treasury Accounting & Financial Reporting 36455 Corporate Drive Farmington Hills, MI 48331 USA Phone: +1 248 991 6419 Fax: +1 248 991 6979

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1229586 2021-08-31

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229586&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 01:43 ET (05:43 GMT)

All news about DAIMLER AG
08/27DAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
08/26PRESS RELEASE : Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recov..
DJ
08/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
08/24DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz to focus its development organisation with new Chief Sof..
PU
08/24ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : German regulator BaFin rejects insider trading sus..
RE
08/24Mercedes-Benz Chief Technology Officer to Leave Company
DJ
08/23AB Volvo buys Chinese truck business for about $125.7 million
RE
08/19VW might have to cut production further due to chip shortage
RE
08/18ALPHABET : Ryder will manage Waymo autonomous truck fleets
RE
08/18DAIMLER : Great Wall enters Brazil with purchase of Daimler factory
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 171 B 202 B 202 B
Net income 2021 12 612 M 14 907 M 14 907 M
Net cash 2021 22 431 M 26 511 M 26 511 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 76 600 M 90 395 M 90 534 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 289 643
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 71,60 €
Average target price 94,80 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG23.90%90 395
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.82%239 732
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.87%146 930
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.08%72 296
BMW AG9.44%60 217
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED34.59%59 385