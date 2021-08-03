PRESS RELEASE : Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is now available online

DGAP-News: Daimler International Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Interim Report Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is now available online 2021-08-03 / 11:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is available on https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/. This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg. This information has been issued by Daimler International Finance B.V. and Daimler AG. Daimler International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler AG. Daimler International Finance B.V. Treasury Ravenswade 4 NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein Phone: +31 646 287218 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

