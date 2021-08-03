Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is now available online

08/03/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Daimler International Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Interim Report 
Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is 
now available online 
2021-08-03 / 11:26 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is available on 
https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/. 
This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law 
and related regulations of Luxembourg. 
This information has been issued by Daimler International Finance B.V. and Daimler AG. Daimler 
International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is 
fully owned by Daimler AG. 
Daimler International Finance B.V. 
Treasury 
Ravenswade 4 
NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein 
Phone: +31 646 287218 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223602 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223602&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 05:26 ET (09:26 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 204 B 204 B
Net income 2021 12 489 M 14 826 M 14 826 M
Net cash 2021 22 431 M 26 630 M 26 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 5,44%
Capitalization 81 778 M 97 193 M 97 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 289 643
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 76,44 €
Average target price 93,12 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG32.27%97 193
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.05%249 571
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.99%148 280
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.96%82 456
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED42.11%72 238
BMW AG17.54%64 854