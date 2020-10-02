Pre-series production of fuel cells: site visit in Esslingen

Log in
10/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Stuttgart/Esslingen - In June 2020, Daimler Truck AG announced that it was consistently driving forward series production of fuel cells with Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG. In the past ten years, experts from Daimler have already built up extensive know-how in this field and have developed production methods and processes. In close cooperation with their colleagues in Vancouver, Canada, and with the ongoing fuel-cell development activities, the Stuttgart-based experts are transferring that experience to the direct preliminary stage of future series production. Investments are being made in new state-of-the-art facilities covering every single process stage of fuel-cell production. Pre-series production will take place at a new site in Esslingen-Pliensauvorstadt near Stuttgart, which is currently under construction. Operations there are scheduled to start next year. As already announced in June, the site for subsequent series production will be decided at a later date in the planned joint venture with the future partner, the Volvo Group.

Last Thursday, representatives of Daimler Truck Fuel Cell together with Dr. Jürgen Zieger, Mayor of Esslingen, and Marc Grün from the Esslingen Economic Development Agency, visited the site in Esslingen-Pliensauvorstadt. The persons present on site included (from left to right):

  • Dr. Christian Mohrdieck, Managing Director of Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG
  • Marc Grün, Esslingen Economic Development Agency
  • Jürgen Zieger, Mayor of Esslingen
  • Andreas Gorbach, Managing Director and CEO of Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:04:04 UTC
