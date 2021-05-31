Retrospect: 2020 Formula One World Championship: Seven Silver Arrows at the Mercedes-Benz Museum

Special presentation until 25 July 2021 with winning cars from the 2014 to 2020 seasons

Original Formula One racing cars driven by Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg

1 November 2020: Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 clinched its seventh World Constructors' Championship title in Italy

Stuttgart. Seven in a row: In a special presentation, the Mercedes-Benz Museum shows seven Silver Arrows from the 2014 to 2020 seasons and thereby appreciates the hitherto unique series of seven consecutive double championships in Formula One. No other team has ever achieved that before. In the last year, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team secured the World Constructors' Championship of the Formula One World Championship for the seventh time in a row on 1 November 2020 in Imola, Italy, with races to spare. Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh Championship title in the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul on 15 November 2020. It was the seventh Formula One Drivers' title in a row for a Mercedes-AMG racing driver since 2014.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum commemorates this outstanding year with a special presentation. It had already been scheduled to launch at the end of 2020. It includes six Silver Arrows driven by Lewis Hamilton, in which he won the Drivers' Championship in 2014 and 2015 as well as from 2017 to 2020. Also on show is the racing car driven by Nico Rosberg in his world championship season 2016. The presentation is open to visitors until 25 July 2021, in the Great Hall on the ground floor of the Museum. Entrance to this presentation is free of charge.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum's permanent exhibition displays the complete motorsport history of the brand in Legends 7: Silver Arrows - Races & Records. Among other cars on the spectacular race track bend is the first Formula One winning car that Lewis Hamilton drove. This exceptional British driver won his first title in the Formula One premium class of motorsport in 2008 in a McLaren-Mercedes MP4-23. The legendary Silver Arrows of the 1930s and 1950s are also part of the permanent exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. In 1935, 1937 and 1938, Rudolf Caracciola won the European Grand Prix Championships in a Mercedes-Benz, before Juan Manuel Fangio became World Champion twice in 1954 and 1955 in the W 196 R Formula One racing car.

The Formula One cars in the special presentation at the Mercedes-Benz Museum

MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS F1 W05 Hybrid Formula One racing car (2014)

The 2014 Formula One season saw the birth of a revolutionary racing formula when the focus shifted to hybrid drives. In that year, the Silver Arrows of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team were on course for victory. The all-new MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS F1 W05 Hybrid carried the team to victory in the World Constructors' Championship against the previous year's winner. Lewis Hamilton secured his second World Drivers' Championship title after a duel with his teammate Nico Rosberg that had lasted the full season. Rosberg ended the season after a dramatic showdown in the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi as the runner-up World Champion. In that record year, the F1 W05 Hybrid made a lasting impression on the motorsport history of Mercedes-Benz.

Key data for the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS F1 W05 Hybrid Formula One racing car

Period of use: 2014

Formula One World Constructors' Championship: World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Lewis Hamilton - World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Nico Rosberg - runner-up

Wins: 16

One-two wins: 11

Pole positions: 18

Podium finishes: 31

MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS F1 W06 Hybrid Formula One racing car (2015)

Following the outstanding success of the Silver Arrows in the first season of the Formula One hybrid era in 2014, the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS F1 W06 Hybrid had to face some tough challenges. The new racing car was built on the solid and successful foundation of the previous year with many mechanical, structural, aerodynamic and weight-saving enhancements. In this way, the F1 W06 Hybrid followed in the footsteps of its predecessor, even surpassed many of its capabilities and brought the team its second World Constructors' Championship. The car also helped Lewis Hamilton achieve his third Drivers' Championship after another close duel with his teammate Nico Rosberg, who also became Formula One runner-up in 2015.

Key data for the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS F1 W06 Hybrid Formula One racing car

Period of use: 2015

Formula One World Constructors' Championship: World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Lewis Hamilton - World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Nico Rosberg - runner-up

Wins: 16

One-two wins: 12 (world record)

Pole positions: 18

Podium finishes: 32

Mercedes-Benz F1 W07 Hybrid Formula One racing car (2016)

In 2016, the Mercedes-Benz F1 W07 Hybrid took up the baton from two extremely successful predecessors and the outstanding double championship result was repeated for the third time in a row: both the Drivers' (Nico Rosberg) and the World Constructors' Championships went to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2016. From the start, the two Silver Arrow drivers Rosberg und Hamilton dominated the entire season together. This is also reflected in the impressive record of 121 stage best times and a total of 765 points. On the way to completing the triple, the F1 W07 Hybrid covered 8,073 laps - equivalent to a distance of more than 40,500 kilometres with over 133,000 bends and about 389,000 gear changes.

Key data for the Mercedes-Benz F1 W07 Hybrid Formula One racing car

Period of use: 2016

Formula One World Constructors' Championship: World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Nico Rosberg - World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Lewis Hamilton - runner-up

Wins: 19 (world record)

One-two wins: 8

Pole positions: 20 (world record)

Podium finishes: 33 (world record)

Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ Formula One racing car (2017)

When whole chapters of the Formula One regulations change, this usually shakes up the ranking considerably. This was why no team had managed to defend its World Championship title after drastic changes to the Formula One rule book. However, that was about to change in the 2017 season with the Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+: intense competition with Ferrari meant that the Silver Arrows emerged at the end of the season as leaders in the championship standings - Mercedes-AMG Petronas ended the year with a one-two win in Abu Dhabi. Despite tremendous efforts by the competitors, the team clinched its fourth consecutive World Constructors' Championship title at the fourth-last race of the season, the USA Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton secured his fourth Drivers' Championship title one race later at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Key data for the Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ Formula One racing car

Period of use: 2017

Formula One World Constructors' Championship: World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Lewis Hamilton - World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Valtteri Bottas 3rd place

Wins: 12

One-two wins: 4

Pole positions: 15

Podium finishes: 26

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ Formula One racing car (2018)

The Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ was the fastest Formula One racing car produced by the brand with the star emblem. The most important changes in 2017 were the introduction of the Halo cockpit protection system and the removal of the aerodynamics elements known as the 'monkey seat' and the high-up T-wings. The F1 W09 EQ Power+ took the team to an impressive fifth consecutive double championship win - equalling Ferrari's existing record. Lewis Hamilton picked up his fifth Drivers' World Championship (Mexico Grand Prix), and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team again secured the World Constructors' Championship (Brazil Grand Prix). Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas together collected no fewer than 655 points. In 2018, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ completed a total of 7,791 laps, covering 38,854 kilometres including 128,631 bends and 381,586 gear changes.

Key data for the Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ Formula One racing car

Period of use: 2018

Formula One World Constructors' Championship: World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Lewis Hamilton - World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Valtteri Bottas 5th place

Wins: 11

One-two wins: 4

Pole positions: 13

Podium finishes: 25

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ Formula One racing car (2019)

The tenth Formula One racing car of the new era of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport opened up a new chapter in the 125 years of Mercedes-Benz motorsport. The Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ handed the team its sixth consecutive double world championship. Compared to the previous year's car, the F1 W10 EQ Power+ had undergone some radical changes. Most of these were due to the significant changes made to the Technical Regulations for the 2019 Formula One season. Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport won the World Constructors' Championship at the Japan Grand Prix on 13 October 2019 for the sixth time in a row. Two races later, Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Drivers' Championship title at the USA Grand Prix on 3 November 2019.

Key data for the Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ Formula One racing car

Period of use: 2019

Formula One World Constructors' Championship: World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Lewis Hamilton - World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Valtteri Bottas - runner-up

Wins: 15

One-two wins: 9

Pole positions: 10

Podium finishes: 32

Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance Formula One racing car (2020)

It was with this car that Mercedes-AMG Motorsport took the Formula One World Constructors' Championship with races to spare on 1 November 2020 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola (Italy) for the seventh time in a row. Lewis Hamilton settled the Drivers' Championship for himself two weeks later. The racing car bears the designation 'EQ Performance' in its name, which is part of Mercedes-AMG's strategy for future performance hybrid models. The F1 W11 EQ Performance is the best example of how Formula 1 technology is contributing to the future of automotive series production technology. The Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance is an evolution of its predecessor. The majority of the more than 10,000 parts have been modified to improve performance. In the 2020 season, the Silver Arrows are competing with an all-black base livery to set an example for more diversity in motorsport.

Key data for the Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance Formula One racing car

Period of use: 2020

Formula One World Constructors' Championship: World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Lewis Hamilton - World Champion

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Valtteri Bottas - runner-up

Wins: 13

One-two wins: 5

Pole positions: 15

Podium finishes: 25

McLaren-Mercedes MP4-23 Formula One racing car (2008)

Displayed on the race track bend of Legend 7: Silver Arrows - Races & Records

After just missing out on the World Drivers' Championship in 2007, Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One championship title in a McLaren-Mercedes MP4-23 after an overtaking manoeuvre on the last bend in the last race of the 2008 season. Standardised engine control units (ECUs) were used for the first time in that season, and 5.75 per cent of ethanol was added to the fuel. The wheelbase of the MP4-23 had been extended compared to the previous year's vehicle. A characteristic feature was the front wing, which was arched downwards in the middle. The result was an overall harmonious vehicle powered by a V8 engine with a displacement of 2,398 cc and 610 kW (830 hp). Its top speed was around 340 km/h.

Key data for the McLaren-Mercedes MP4-23 Formula One racing car

Period of use: 2008

Formula One Drivers' Championship: Lewis Hamilton - World Champion

Wins: 6

Pole positions: 8

Podium finishes: 13