Saia Working With Daimler on Electric Truck Test

By Stephen Nakrosis

Saia Inc. on Tuesday said Saia LTL Freight will work with Daimler Trucks North America LLC to test a battery electric Freightliner eM2 box truck as part of a working fleet.

Saia said the test, which will be conducted at a facility in Portland, Ore., will "see how the vehicle performs as part of a working, real-world fleet functioning in a commercial environment."

Saia, which is a member of the Daimler Electric Vehicle Customer Council, said it is evaluating how electric vehicles can help it meet sustainability goals.

Cris Burgum, Saia vice president of maintenance and properties, said, "Like other carriers evaluating the truck and participating in the council, we have gained enormous insight into how we can integrate electric vehicles into our fleet."

Saia offers freight shipping and logistics services.

12-21-21 1138ET