    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Saia Working With Daimler on Electric Truck Test

12/21/2021 | 11:38am EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Saia Inc. on Tuesday said Saia LTL Freight will work with Daimler Trucks North America LLC to test a battery electric Freightliner eM2 box truck as part of a working fleet.

Saia said the test, which will be conducted at a facility in Portland, Ore., will "see how the vehicle performs as part of a working, real-world fleet functioning in a commercial environment."

Saia, which is a member of the Daimler Electric Vehicle Customer Council, said it is evaluating how electric vehicles can help it meet sustainability goals.

Cris Burgum, Saia vice president of maintenance and properties, said, "Like other carriers evaluating the truck and participating in the council, we have gained enormous insight into how we can integrate electric vehicles into our fleet."

Saia offers freight shipping and logistics services.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 1.96% 68.62 Delayed Quote.40.27%
SAIA, INC. 3.06% 310.635 Delayed Quote.66.75%
WTI 2.37% 70.781 Delayed Quote.43.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 10 306 M 11 623 M 11 623 M
Net cash 2021 18 004 M 20 305 M 20 305 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
Yield 2021 6,31%
Capitalization 72 000 M 81 374 M 81 202 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 67,30 €
Average target price 93,30 €
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG40.27%81 374
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.88%250 228
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY29.78%78 459
FORD MOTOR COMPANY120.93%77 607
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG17.94%62 476
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%59 104