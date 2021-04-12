Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S., European consumers warm up to electric vehicles, but remain wary of price: survey

04/12/2021 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: German automaker Volkswagen delivers its ID.4 SUV new electric car, in Dresden

(Reuters) - European and U.S. buyers are warming up to the idea of purchasing a battery-powered vehicle, but continue to have concerns over the price of the technology, a survey showed, underscoring the need for government subsidies to reach EV sales and environmental goals.

The share of consumers eyeing the purchase of a fully electric vehicle has grown significantly, according to an annual survey by OC&C Strategy Consultants, released on Monday exclusively to Reuters. http://bit.ly/BatteryLateThanNever

It surveyed more than 7,500 global consumers between December and January. OC&C did not receive external funding for the study, its lead author Felicity Latcham said.

The shift in attitudes comes at a crucial time for the auto industry, which is releasing a growing number of electric models in a race to comply with stricter CO2 emission targets and catch up with Tesla Inc, which has captured the EV market.

In the UK, France and Italy, more than half of consumers said they would consider a battery-powered vehicle as their next purchase, while in Germany and the U.S. nearly half of respondents said so, the survey showed. That represents a marked increase from last year, particularly in the UK and the U.S., where willingness to buy electric increased 81 and 61 percent, respectively.

But consumers remain wary about the price of battery-powered cars, which are generally more expensive than their combustion engine counterparts.

While concerns over EV range and charging infrastructure have decreased compared to last year, the overall cost of EVs represents the largest barrier to consumers considering a battery-powered car, according to the survey.

Of the consumers likely to buy an EV, 69% said they would not pay more than a $500 premium compared to a gasoline-powered car - an unlikely scenario without government subsidies.

Countries with purchase incentives have seen a faster uptick in EV sales and European countries have introduced several generous incentives.

Boosting EV ownership is also at the heart of the U.S. administration's infrastructure plan, which would provide $100 billion in additional EV rebates and $15 billion to build 500,000 new charging stations.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; editing by Diane Craft)

By Tina Bellon


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 1.87% 76.28 Delayed Quote.29.62%
TESLA, INC. -0.99% 677.02 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.00% 237.1 Delayed Quote.55.59%
All news about DAIMLER AG
07:16aU.S., EUROPEAN CONSUMERS WARM UP TO : survey
RE
06:22aDAIMLER AG  : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
04/11DAIMLER  : Stoffel Vandoorne bounces back in style in Rome with second win of th..
PU
04/10DAIMLER  : Disappointing race for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in Rome
PU
04/09DAIMLER  : European Commission Approves Daimler, Infosys IT Deal
MT
04/09DAIMLER  : The first truck in the world was built by Gottlieb Daimler in 1896
PU
04/09DAIMLER  : Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team evolves technical leadership for future..
PU
04/09China Car Sales Soar to Pre-Pandemic Levels--Update
DJ
04/09China Car Sales Soar to Pre-Pandemic Levels
DJ
04/09DAIMLER AG  : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 201 B 201 B
Net income 2021 8 612 M 10 236 M 10 236 M
Net cash 2021 15 261 M 18 141 M 18 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 80 142 M 95 237 M 95 264 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 80,25 €
Last Close Price 74,91 €
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG29.62%95 237
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.79%214 534
VOLKSWAGEN AG55.59%162 612
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.48%86 685
BMW AG21.83%67 653
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.11.73%50 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ