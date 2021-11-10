Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Daimler AG
  News
  Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VW's Diess says to remain CEO, dismisses fossil fuel phase out

11/10/2021 | 07:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Volkswagen plant in Zwickau

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he was confident he would remain as chief executive into next year, dismissing speculation that he could be pushed aside.

Diess, who is facing disagreements with Volkswagen's works council over potential cuts, was asked at an online summit organized by German newspaper Handelsblatt whether he believed he would keep his post to which he replied: "Yes, certainly."

The CEO's relationship with the powerful labor council has been strained over how radical an overhaul Europe's top carmaker needs to achieve electric vehicle dominance.

Diess is due to meet later with works council head Daniela Cavallo, who last week heavily criticized his leadership and implementation of the company's strategy.

He reiterated his confidence in Volkswagen's strategy and business plan, stating it was "equally competitive in the new world as in the old world."

GRIDLOCKED?

Diess also dismissed a pledge by carmakers https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/six-major-carmakers-agree-phase-out-fossil-fuel-vehicles-by-2040-uk-says-2021-11-10 including Daimler and General Motors at COP26 https://www.reuters.com/business/cop to work towards phasing out internal combustion engine cars by 2040.

"It could still make sense to use synthetic fuel cars in Latin America in 2035," he said.

Greenpeace Germany filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen on Monday for rejecting a proposal to end production of internal combustion cars by 2030 and cut emissions by 65% before then.

Diess told Handelsblatt that such a phase-out was "not doable," adding: "We need raw materials, new mines, a circular economy. Battery capacity and building renewable energy grids across Europe will be the bottleneck."

Volkswagen has so far committed to producing exclusively electric vehicles in Europe from 2035, and having a CO2-neutral fleet globally by 2050.

Current global chip shortages were affecting production of electric vehicles more than for ICE ones, Diess said. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.42% 87.8 Delayed Quote.51.27%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.16% 185.42 Delayed Quote.21.85%
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 196 B 196 B
Net income 2021 12 696 M 14 695 M 14 695 M
Net cash 2021 22 906 M 26 513 M 26 513 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,28x
Yield 2021 5,05%
Capitalization 93 525 M 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 87,42 €
Average target price 99,80 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG51.27%108 272
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.36%244 661
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.85%141 764
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.78%85 108
FORD MOTOR COMPANY128.90%80 404
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED23.87%73 604