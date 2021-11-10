VW's Diess says to remain CEO, dismisses fossil fuel phase out

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Herbert
Diess said on Wednesday he was confident he would remain as
chief executive into next year, dismissing speculation that he
could be pushed aside.
Diess, who is facing disagreements with Volkswagen's works
council over potential cuts, was asked at an online summit
organized by German newspaper Handelsblatt whether he believed
he would keep his post to which he replied: "Yes, certainly."
The CEO's relationship with the powerful labor council has
been strained over how radical an overhaul Europe's top carmaker
needs to achieve electric vehicle dominance.
Diess is due to meet later with works council head Daniela
Cavallo, who last week heavily criticized his leadership and
implementation of the company's strategy.
He reiterated his confidence in Volkswagen's strategy and
business plan, stating it was "equally competitive in the new
world as in the old world."
GRIDLOCKED?
Diess also dismissed a pledge by carmakers https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/six-major-carmakers-agree-phase-out-fossil-fuel-vehicles-by-2040-uk-says-2021-11-10
including Daimler and General Motors at COP26
https://www.reuters.com/business/cop to work towards phasing out
internal combustion engine cars by 2040.
"It could still make sense to use synthetic fuel cars in
Latin America in 2035," he said.
Greenpeace Germany filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen on
Monday for rejecting a proposal to end production of internal
combustion cars by 2030 and cut emissions by 65% before
then.
Diess told Handelsblatt that such a phase-out was "not
doable," adding: "We need raw materials, new mines, a circular
economy. Battery capacity and building renewable energy grids
across Europe will be the bottleneck."
Volkswagen has so far committed to producing exclusively
electric vehicles in Europe from 2035, and having a CO2-neutral
fleet globally by 2050.
Current global chip shortages were affecting production of
electric vehicles more than for ICE ones, Diess said.
