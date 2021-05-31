Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

“Future mobility”: Special exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum

05/31/2021 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • A special exhibition shows visions and solutions that shape mobility in the future
  • Four subject areas reveal a perspective on how diverse mobility can be
  • Exhibits from Volocopter to Vision EQ Silver Arrow and ESF 2019
  • Experience the special exhibition free of charge from 1 June 2021 until the end of March 2022

Stuttgart. Our mobility is rapidly changing towards a diverse future. Mercedes-Benz Museum is sharing a perspective on this development with the new 'Future Mobility' special exhibition, which visitors can experience from 1 June 2021 with the Museum's reopening at 'Future Lounge' on the Museum's Level 0. It showcases visions and specific solutions by Mercedes-Benz for mobility technologies and services. This perspective of the future is revealed against the backdrop of the history of mobility since the invention of the car in 1886.

The permanent exhibition of the Mercedes-Benz Museum will also be re-opened for visitors on 1 June 2021, as usual from Tuesday to Sunday.

The new special exhibition has been divided into four subject areas, each of which focuses on particularly important questions and developments relating to the future of mobility:

  • 'excite' showcases the car's potentials as a partner for drivers and passengers within an analogue and digital daily routine. In future, the vehicle will not only be offering technology, luxury and aesthetics, but also act as an interface between the real world and virtual content.
  • 'intuitive' demonstrates how innovative vehicles and mobility services link up to form new transport systems. These include seamless connectivity as well as intuitively linked travelling sequences across different mobility services.
  • 'energize' illustrates how the car will increasingly evolve into a 'third place' to retreat to and relax in, in addition to our homes and workplaces. For instance, sensor systems and lighting technology contribute to creating luxury for all senses, with the vehicle individually adapting to humans' moods and needs - on the go.
  • 'responsible', last but not least, demonstrates that the future of mobility can be sustainable, visionary and luxurious, all at the same time. Especially urban mobility of the future can contribute to creating liveable cities thanks to diverse, electric and autonomous offerings, and also advance changes within society. Mercedes-Benz is keeping up a long tradition within the brand's history by creating new approaches for vehicle safety.

The special exhibition showcases both currently installed series-production technology as well as designs and concepts for the mobility of the years ahead:

A cross-section model of the fully electric EQC 400 4MATIC transparently illustrates its technology. This 'see-through' car reveals otherwise concealed components, such as the battery as well as the charging and discharging procedures. An augmented reality scanner grants further insights into the EQC's vehicle technology.

Visitors can try out the NTG 6 variant of the intuitive and adaptive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system as part of the special exhibition. MBUX has been available since 2018. The MBUX Hyperscreen (NTG 7) in the new EQS, presented to the public at the CES in January 2021, is its most recent innovation stage.

The ESF 2019 experimental safety vehicle shows the solutions for electric drives and fully automated driving that Mercedes-Benz safety experts are currently researching and working on. There have already been more than 30 Mercedes-Benz ESFs involving countless solutions to boost vehicle safety since 1971.

The Vision URBANETIC concept - introduced in 2018 - is an autonomously driven electric car that is digitally networked and on the move in towns and cities. It communicates intuitively with its passengers and the people around it.

The Vision EQ Silver Arrow, featuring alubeam silver paintwork, is a tribute to the Mercedes-Benz W 125 record-breaking car from 1937. The digital cockpit with a curved panoramic display features a touchscreen that has been integrated into the steering wheel.

The fully electric VoloCity air taxi with its 18 rotors is Volocopter's first series-production model. The company plans to offer commercial passenger services which do not generate any local emissions within the next few years. In September 2019, a Volocopter took off from the Mercedes-Benz Museum, marking the first flight in a European city.

Road-legal electric scooters have been strengthening Mercedes-Benz's position as a comprehensive mobility service provider since 2020. The vehicles were developed together with Micro Mobility Systems, representing a flexible, zero-emissions solution for urban traffic.

Admission to the 'Future of Mobility' special exhibition is free of charge during the Mercedes-Benz Museum's opening hours.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
05:46aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-Benz Museum reopening on 1 June
PU
05:46aRETROSPECT : 2020 Formula One World Championship: Seven Silver Arrows at the Mer..
PU
05:46a&LDQUO;FUTURE MOBILITY&RDQUO; : Special exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum
PU
03:54aDAIMLER  : Mobility AG assign blockchain software license to start-up bloXmove, ..
PU
05/28DAIMLER AG  : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
05/28MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSIC MAGAZINE 1/202 : Touch the fascination of Mercedes-Benz SL
PU
05/27As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally
RE
05/27Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources
RE
05/27DAIMLER  : New Detroit DD13 Gen 5 Engine Adds Enhancements for Vocational, On-Hi..
AQ
05/27EXCLUSIVE : As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data l..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 11 050 M 13 462 M 13 462 M
Net cash 2021 19 589 M 23 865 M 23 865 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 81 992 M 99 930 M 99 894 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 91,66 €
Last Close Price 76,64 €
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG32.62%99 930
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.80%232 375
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.37%164 729
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.44%86 039
BMW AG20.74%69 252
FORD MOTOR COMPANY65.30%57 999