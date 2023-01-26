Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:39:15 2023-01-26 am EST
31.47 EUR   +0.30%
02:16aAB Volvo profit just short of forecast as supply strain lingers
RE
01/25DAIMLER TRUCK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/25DAX Still In Retreat As US Recession Fears Darken Brighter German Business Sentiment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Volvo profit just short of forecast as supply strain lingers

01/26/2023 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a slightly smaller rise than expected in fourth-quarter core profit on Thursday and proposed an extra dividend but warned that its supply chain struggles are set to linger.

Manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks have struggled with a global shortage of crucial components such as semiconductors, broader supply chain issues and strained freight capacity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine.

Adjusted operating profit at Volvo, a rival of German brands such as Daimler Trucks, rose to 12.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.19 billion) from 10.1 billion crowns a year earlier and an average forecast of 12.5 billion crowns from analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said the business continued to be affected by a volatile supply chain for components as well as its supplier base being under financial pressure from high energy prices and input costs.

"We will therefore continue to have disturbances, stoppages and extra costs in the production of trucks and in other parts of the group," his statement said.

The world's second-biggest truck manufacturer proposed an ordinary annual dividend of 7.00 crowns per share and a extra dividend of the same amount. ($1 = 10.1895 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Marie Mannes Editing by Anna Ringstrom and David Goodman )


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.05% 206.25 Delayed Quote.9.43%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 2.87% 31.37 Delayed Quote.8.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 69.3468 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
All news about DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
02:16aAB Volvo profit just short of forecast as supply strain lingers
RE
01/25DAIMLER TRUCK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/25DAX Still In Retreat As US Recession Fears Darken Brighter German Business Sentiment
MT
01/23Service station operator Aral opens charging corridor for electric trucks
DP
01/20Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
RE
01/20Davos 2023: Big oil comes in from the cold on energy transition
RE
01/20DAIMLER TRUCK : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/20Davos 2023: Big oil comes in from the cold on energy transition
RE
01/18European car sales jump in December
RE
01/17Schneider National Reports First Electric Truck Delivered to Southern California Facili..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 593 M 55 106 M 55 106 M
Net income 2022 2 733 M 2 977 M 2 977 M
Net Debt 2022 11 173 M 12 170 M 12 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,49x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 25 816 M 28 119 M 28 119 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 105 423
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 31,37 €
Average target price 38,28 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.38%28 119
PACCAR, INC.12.24%38 630
EPIROC AB (PUBL)12.30%24 030
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.8.16%23 112
KOMATSU LTD.7.34%22 478
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION8.29%18 737