EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.02.2024 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daimler Truck Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2024
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2024
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/FY-2023

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2024
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2024
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/FY-2023

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/Q2-2024

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/Q2-2024

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
