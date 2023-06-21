Dividend payment: Shareholders approve€1.30 per share

Shareholders' approval: Members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board each discharged by a large majority

Presence: 75.97% of share capital represented

Leinfelden-Echterdingen - At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") approved all of the resolutions proposed by the management with a clear majority. The actions for the 2022 financial Year of the members of the Board of Management and the members of the Supervisory Board have been approved by means of individual votes with a large majority. The share capital was represented with a presence of 75.97%.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting approved the new remuneration system for the members of the Board of Management by a large majority of 96.62%. In the future, the variable remuneration components of the Board of Management will be even more dependent on whether non-financial targets in addition to financial ESG targets have been achieved. Thus, the new remuneration model is even more aligned to the sustainability interests of shareholders.

In addition, a resolution was passed to amend the Articles of Incorporation to authorize the Board of Management to provide for the General Meeting each in 2024 and 2025 to be held in presence or in virtual format.

A detailed overview of all voting results will be provided on the Daimler Truck website: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/financial-calendar/annual-general-meeting-2023

Further content and impressions from the Annual General Meeting will be provided on the Daimler Truck Media Site: https://media.daimlertruck.com/marsMediaSite/ko/de/52267885

Daimler Truck Holding AG is listed in Germany's stock market index DAX. Daimler Truck Holding AG shares are traded on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DTG. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000DTR0CK8, the German Securities Identification Number (WKN) DTR0CK.