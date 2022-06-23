Annual General Meeting Daimler Truck: Voting Results of June 22nd 2022
Annual General Meeting Daimler Truck: Voting Results of June 22nd 2022
First Annual General Meeting of Daimler Truck successfully concluded
Actions of the members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board ratified
Joe Kaeser, designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board, re-elected as member of the Supervisory Board with 98.86 %.
Representation: 76.71 % of the share capital
Stuttgart - Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") has successfully concluded its first Annual General Meeting as an independent, listed company. All resolutions proposed by the administration were accepted with a clear majority. The actions of the members of Daimler Truck's Board of Management in the past financial year were ratified with 99.74 % of the votes cast. The actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the past financial year were ratified with 99.74 % of the votes cast. As the term of office of the Supervisory Board ended at the end of this Annual General Meeting, the election of the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board was also on the agenda. All candidates proposed by the Supervisory Board were elected with a large majority. Joe Kaeser, who shall continue to chair the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck, was re-elected with 98.86 % of the votes cast. A total of 76.71 % of the company's share capital was represented at this first Annual General Meeting.
