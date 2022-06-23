Daimler Truck Holding AG

Investor Relations Release

June 22, 2022

Annual General Meeting Daimler Truck: Voting Results of June 22nd 2022

First Annual General Meeting of Daimler Truck successfully concluded

Actions of the members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board ratified

Joe Kaeser, designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board, re-elected as member of the Supervisory Board with 98.86 %.

re-elected as member of the Supervisory Board with 98.86 %. Representation: 76.71 % of the share capital

Stuttgart - Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") has successfully concluded its first Annual General Meeting as an independent, listed company. All resolutions proposed by the administration were accepted with a clear majority. The actions of the members of Daimler Truck's Board of Management in the past financial year were ratified with 99.74 % of the votes cast. The actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the past financial year were ratified with 99.74 % of the votes cast. As the term of office of the Supervisory Board ended at the end of this Annual General Meeting, the election of the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board was also on the agenda. All candidates proposed by the Supervisory Board were elected with a large majority. Joe Kaeser, who shall continue to chair the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck, was re-elected with 98.86 % of the votes cast. A total of 76.71 % of the company's share capital was represented at this first Annual General Meeting.

A detailed overview of all voting results will be provided on the Daimler Truck website: Annual General Meeting 2022 (daimlertruck.com)

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates, customs and foreign trade provisions; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of