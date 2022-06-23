Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:59 2022-06-23 am EDT
25.86 EUR   -1.06%
06/22ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : Daimler Truck reaffirms leadership claim on the road to sustainable transportation
PU
06/20Volvo Starts Testing Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell
DJ
06/17Volvo, Daimler Truck, Traton Get EU Approval for Electric Truck Charging Network JV
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Annual General Meeting Daimler Truck: Voting Results of June 22nd 2022

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Investor Relations Release

June 22, 2022

Annual General Meeting Daimler Truck: Voting Results of June 22nd 2022

  • First Annual General Meeting of Daimler Truck successfully concluded
  • Actions of the members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board ratified
  • Joe Kaeser, designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board, re-elected as member of the Supervisory Board with 98.86 %.
  • Representation: 76.71 % of the share capital

Stuttgart - Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") has successfully concluded its first Annual General Meeting as an independent, listed company. All resolutions proposed by the administration were accepted with a clear majority. The actions of the members of Daimler Truck's Board of Management in the past financial year were ratified with 99.74 % of the votes cast. The actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the past financial year were ratified with 99.74 % of the votes cast. As the term of office of the Supervisory Board ended at the end of this Annual General Meeting, the election of the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board was also on the agenda. All candidates proposed by the Supervisory Board were elected with a large majority. Joe Kaeser, who shall continue to chair the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck, was re-elected with 98.86 % of the votes cast. A total of 76.71 % of the company's share capital was represented at this first Annual General Meeting.

A detailed overview of all voting results will be provided on the Daimler Truck website: Annual General Meeting 2022 (daimlertruck.com)

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates, customs and foreign trade provisions; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Domicile and Court of Registry: Stuttgart, Commercial Register No.: 778600

Fasanenweg 10

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Joe Kaeser

70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Board of Management: Martin Daum, Chairman;

Phone +49 711 8485-0

Karl Deppen, Jochen Goetz, Andreas Gorbach, Jürgen Hartwig, John O'Leary, Karin Rådström, Stephan Unger

Fax +49 711 8485-0

www.daimlertruck.com

Page 2

materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which are described under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in this Annual Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Daimler Truck Share

Listed Entity: Daimler Truck Holding AG

ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

Ticker Symbol:DTG

Daimler Truck Level I ADR Program

Symbol: DTRUY

ISIN: US23384L1017

Further information on Daimler Truck Group (DTG) is available at:

www.daimlertruck.com/investors

Contact DTG Investor Relations:

If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations Team:

Investor Relations Contacts

or send us an e-mail to IR@daimlertruck.com

Upcoming Investor Events:

An overview of upcoming events, roadshows or DTG's attendance at investor conferences can be found here: Roadshows & Conferences

Disclaimer

Daimler Truck Holding AG published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
06/22ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : Daimler Truck reaffirms leadership claim on the road to sustainab..
PU
06/20Volvo Starts Testing Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell
DJ
06/17Volvo, Daimler Truck, Traton Get EU Approval for Electric Truck Charging Network JV
MT
06/16European car sales keep tumbling in May -ACEA
RE
06/13DAIMLER TRUCK : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/09DAIMLER TRUCK : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/09DAIMLER TRUCK PUBLISHES SUSTAINABILI : Clear focus on holistic understanding of sustainabi..
PU
06/09DAIMLER TRUCK : DZ Bank revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
06/07DAIMLER TRUCK : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/06DAIMLER TRUCK : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 47 712 M 50 548 M 50 548 M
Net income 2022 2 318 M 2 456 M 2 456 M
Net Debt 2022 8 402 M 8 901 M 8 901 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,42x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 21 512 M 22 791 M 22 791 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 101 600
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,14 €
Average target price 36,86 €
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-19.05%22 791
PACCAR, INC.-4.25%29 056
KOMATSU LTD.14.24%21 380
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.27%18 978
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.43%18 767
KUBOTA CORPORATION-19.29%18 272